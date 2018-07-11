Propylparaben Market In-Depth Analysis by Key Player, Regions, Application and Specification to 2022

Global Propylparaben Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope, product types and its applications are increasing across the globe. Propylparaben, also termed as “nipasol”, is a chemical that belongs to the family of parabens. Propylparaben, the n-propyl ester of p-hydroxybenzoic acid, occurs as a natural substance found in some insects and in many plants. However, it is produced synthetically for use in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and foods. It is a preservative characteristically found in many water-based cosmetics, such as shampoos, creams, lotions, and bath products.
Propylparaben Market by Applications: –
- Personal Care Products
- Cosmetics
- Food
- Pharmaceuticals
Top Key Manufacturers of Propylparaben market are:-
- Hainan Zhongxin Chemical
- Alta Laboratories
- Anhui Leafchem
- Cameo Health Care
- Argos international
- The Dow Chemical Company
Geographical Analysis of Propylparaben Market:-
- North America
• Europe
• China
• Japan
• Southeast Asia
• India
Besides, Propylparaben is a food additive. Sodium propyl p-hydroxybenzoate, the sodium salt of propyl paraben, is a compound with formula Na (C3H7(C6H4COO) O). Propylparaben is also used as a food preservative and as an anti-fungal preservation agent. Propylparaben Market is categorized based on product type, applications, and geography. Propylparaben Market is categorized based on product types such as Propylparaben type 1, and Propylparaben type 2. Propylparaben Market is categorized based on application into Personal Care Products, Food, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals
Propylparaben Market is categorized based on geography into Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand), Japan, Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA), North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, England, Spain, Rest of Western Europe), and Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe).
