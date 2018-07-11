Salim bobat

Salim was in private practice for 15 years practicing as an auditor, and conducted audits of various companies ranging from small business to large corporate audits. He also conducted audits for Central Government Departments and local Government Municipalities.

Salim joined the Waleed Group in 2005 as financial director and is the Group’s Head of Audit, Accounting and Tax. He was involved in the transaction which culminated in the listing of a company on the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.