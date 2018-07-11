Speed Up your SAP Business Processes with Frigate

Bangalore 11th July 2018: Frigate powered by AIRDIT, is launched for SAP customers. AIRDIT is committed to provide best ROI to existing SAP customers by leveraging the power of tools offered by SAP software. Frigate apps are built using SAP Fiori. Existing Fiori customers will be able to add these apps as additional tiles to their existing launchpads. AIRDIT is offering free SAP Fiori implementation for customers who are not using Fiori and chooses to go for Frigate. As of now Frigate is offering SAP Plant maintenance apps. Frigate will get matured with time and will include other business processes also going forward.

As of now, Frigate Plant Maintenance offers below apps. These apps will run smoothly in ECC and S4HANA environments. In case, any of the ECC customer is planning to migrate to HANA or convert to S4HANA, AIRDIT team will fully support in smooth migration of Frigate Apps.

1 Display Functional Location

2 Display Equipment

3 Display Measuring Point

4 Manage Notification (Incident Reporting)

5 Approve Notification

6 Create Work Order from Notification

7 Approve Work Order

8 Display Work Order

9 Confirm Work Order

10 Create measurement Document

11 PM Dashboard

12 Equipment Time Sheet Entry and Approval

13 Employee Time sheet with Productivity Recording and Approval

14 Intend Management

S4HANA customers who are already using few of the above apps will get value added features such as location mapping using Google Maps, bar code scanning through mobile devices by migrating to Frigate.

For additional details, please contact AIRDIT team directly on the email id: info@airditsoftware.com or vishwa@airditsoftware.com You can also approach us through phone or WhatsApp on 9611067676.