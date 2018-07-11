Text My Main Number Launched Text to Landline App for iOS Users

Text My Main Number is a popular landline texting company that offers the best landline texting services to its clients all across the globe. The company has been offering an advanced Text to Landline web app for its users to access all features of landline texting for business. To meet the increasing demand of their customers for a mobile app, the company launched the first version of the text to landline app for the iOS users (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/text-my-main-number/id1384790586). In the past week, the company had announced the launch of their Android app and now the app for Apple users is also available in the play store.

This text to landline app is available for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch users and to use it the users will need iOS 9.0 or later versions. It is free to use for the customers of Text My Main Number. As it is an app to access text to landline solution of the company, you will need a landline texting account with the Text My Main Number.

The launched text to landline app for iOS users has similar features and the look and feel as the Android app for the same. For your quick reference, below is the list of features available for its users in this app:

• Contact Management (Add / Edit / Delete)

• Contact grouping

• SMS chat

• Group texting

• SMS and MMS support over a landline or a toll free number

• Swipe to delete

• Reports

• Settings

The app can be downloaded from the Apple app store to use basic landline texting features. To use all advanced text to landline features offered by the Text My Main Number, the customers need to use the web app which is responsive and can be accessed from any device regardless of size and OS.

The Text My Main Number claims that they have introduced a smarter way of communication for different industry verticals by introducing landline texting. To delight their existing and future customers they have launched this app of text to landline. They offer a free customer support and assign a dedicated account manager for its clients to benefit them with the best user experience and customer care services.

“Our text to landline solution has a feature of Mobile2Mobile which lets you receive the SMS sent to your business line in your mobile’s SMS app. Also, our web app of landline texting is mobile friendly. However, people love apps and we had some clients that were showing interest in having a text to landline app for our services. Customer satisfaction comes first for us and that’s why we have developed and launched the text to landline app for our customers for both, iOS and Android users.”, shared Ash Vyas, DOO, Text My Main Number.

The app can be downloaded from the Apple play store, here https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/text-my-main-number/id1384790586. To get credentials to use the app, one can contact team Text My Main Number by calling / texting on 1.800.797.3167