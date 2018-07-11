The Prestigious Southeast Asian Mathematical Olympiad (SEAMO) to be held on 29th July 2018

New Delhi, 11th July 2018: In an endeavor to inspire and embrace enthusiastic young minds in India, the Prestigious Southeast Asian Mathematical Olympiad (SEAMO) is again going to conduct their prestigious Olympiad in the country. SEAMO is a unique platform dedicated to provide resources for students of various levels to hone their problem-solving skills and to prepare for more challenging mathematical competitions. The test date for SEAMO in India is 29th July 2018.

Students of Class V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, X, XI & XII are eligible for the Olympiad. The duration of the exam is 2 hours and entails Multiple Choice Questions in Mathematics.

SEAMO being present in Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Romania, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Thailand, USA, Vietnam and India, will inspire and motivate young minds to participate and enjoy Mathematical Olympiads.

For participating students, SEAMO offer numerous benefits. Firstly, participating students benefit from a National and International Ranking. Secondly, since the question paper will be prepared at the same time for India as well as for other countries, the level of difficulty of both exams will remain same. Therefore, this Olympiad will set a clear benchmark for Indian students about their performance as compared to international students.

More importantly, top 0.5% of participating students will win a Gold Medal, the next 1% will get a Silver Medal and the next 1.5% will get a Bronze Medal. All remaining participating students will be presented with a Certificate of Participation.

Mr. Terry Chew, Associate Executive Director, Program Manager at SEAMO said, SEAMO syllabus is developed based on the Singapore Mathematical Olympiad curriculum and 40% of contents were modified to meet international standard. It is a comprehensive syllabus which exposes students to in-depth, stimulating and interesting mathematical problems. It is my pleasure to welcome the students to participate in one of the most inspiring and creative exams in the South East.”

The Registration Fee for Class V to X students is Rs. 250 (including GST) and for Class XI & XII students is Rs. 300 (including GST).

For more details, please visit: http://seamoindia.com/

Helpline Number – 9599330961 & 9599449631