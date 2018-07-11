WiseGuyReports has added a new market intelligence report titled “Global Semiconductor Laser Market 2018 Research Report” to its storehouse of extensive and wide variety of reports.

Summary:
A new market study, titled “Global Semiconductor Laser Market 2018 Research Report”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Report Description:
A semiconductor laser (LD) is a device that causes laser oscillation by flowing an electric current to semiconductor. The Semiconductor Laser market has witnessed significant growth in the past few years and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. The global Semiconductor Laser Market size was valued at $641.97 million in 2017, and is expected to reach at $877.06 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.87% from 2018 to 2023.
This report studies the Semiconductor Laser market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions and splits the Semiconductor Laser market by product type and applications/end industries.
The major players in global Semiconductor Laser market include
Sony
Nichia
Sharp
Ushio
Osram
TOPTICA Photonics
Egismos Technology
Arima Lasers
Ondax
Panasonic
ROHM
Hamamatsu
Newport Corp
Finisar
Mitsubishi Electric
Huaguang Photoelectric
QSI
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Semiconductor Laser in these regions, from 2013 to 2023 (forecast), covering
China
North America
Europe
Japan
South Korea
Taiwan
Rest of World
On the basis of product, the Semiconductor Laser market is primarily split into
Blue Laser
Red Laser
Infrared Laser
Other
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Optical Storage & Display
Telecom & Communication
Industrial Applications
Medical Application
Others
