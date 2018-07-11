WiseGuyReports have announced the addition of a new report titled “Global Office Storage & Organization Market 2018 Research Report”.

Summary:

This report studies the global Office Storage & Organization market status and forecast, categorizes the global Office Storage & Organization market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

This report studies the Office Storage Cabinet market. These storage cabinets can help to sort and organize it all: from important documents to a pen. It helps to save plenty of room. In the report we analyzed normal office storage cabinet and mobile shelving for office.

On the basis of region, Asia is the largest market segment of Office Storage & Organization, especially China, with a consumption volume market share nearly 25.13% in 2017, followed by Europe with a consumption market share nearly 16.83% in 2017.

The industry is very scattered, and most of office furniture factories only pay attention to “spreads” instead of focusing on the design and quality of products, and also lack a scientific marketing strategy. There is a lack of long-term, stable, and scientific strategic guidance in product development, brand building, marketing, marketing, channel management, logistics and distribution, after-sales services, and vendor relations, so that they can only occupy a low-end office furniture market with low profits.

After research, we find the amount of office furniture company is less than home furniture company, especially mobile shelving for office. And the brand awareness for office furniture market is less than home furniture market. The products in this industry are look similar, and some brand office furniture manufacturers reduce costs by outsourcing products which reduce the quantity of furniture. The threshold for entry into the industry is low. Many office furniture manufacturers increase market share by taken non-standard competition to obtain sales what made manufacturers who insist on quality destroyed in this disorderly competition.

The global Office Storage & Organization market is valued at 2420 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 4250 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2018-2025.

