ZetPDF Offers A Corporate License Pack of Software Development Kit For .NET Applications

Santa Clara, CA (July 11, 2018) – SDK expanded as Software Development Kit is more similar to that of a toolbox of a developer as against a standalone interface. The good thing about an SDK is that it can be as simple as an API with some additional files that would help with communication with a particular programming language. Otherwise, it can also be a full suite of development tools.

The PDF library offered by ZetPDF falls under the second category. To help companies engaged in software development particularly .NET applications, this company offers a corporate license pack. This is a royalty-free pack. The good thing about this pdf sdk .net is that it can be used for the development of an unlimited number of applications.

Further, when they opt for this package offered by ZetPDF for corporate organizations, they will get free technical support round the clock. Further, they will also get regular updates and hotfixes for a period of four years.

The company offers another package called as 4-developer licenses pack. Even, small organizations can opt for this pack that has four licenses for .NET PDF SDK pack. This package will cost less as compared to the corporate package. However, both these packages offer the same set of facilities to customers.

With an extensive experience in .NET Applications, ZetPDF Rightly understands the need of software developers and they have accordingly developed the .NET PDF library to help them make the development process easy and hassle-free. Their goal is rightly met with the different package offered by the company to help different types of customers.

