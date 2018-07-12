Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Market Study 2018- Size, Share, Trends, Challenges, and Regional Outlook by Forecast 2025

The global investment and initiative for green energy, is creating a scope for the development of hydrogen cell during the forecast period. The rising application of hydrogen fuel cell systems in cold regions across the world for combined heat and power, primarily for heating and power generation at residential level, is one of the prime factors that would result in the market growth. The developed as well as developing economies across the globe are currently focusing on clean energy generation, efficiently. Various associations and government have reformed their energy policy to fulfil the growing demand for power from the increasing population. Hydrogen fuel cells provide an efficient way to fulfil the growing need of the power for heating and energy generation. Hydrogen fuel cell market is expected to witness phenomenal growth in the European, North American and North Asian countries due to rise in government incentive scheme for heating and powering residential sectors through Micro-CHP.

Industry Major Key Players:-

The key players of global hydrogen and fuel cells market are Panasonic Corporation (Japan), FuelCell Energy, Inc. (U.S.), Plug Power Inc. (U.S.), Intelligent Energy Holdings plc (U.K.), Hyster-Yale Group (U.S.), Ballard Power Systems. (Canada), Doosan Fuel Cell (U.S.), Nedstack fuel cell technology BV. (Netherlands), Hydrogenics Corporation (Canada), Pearl Hydrogen (China), and Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies (Singapore).

Scope of the Report:-

This study provides an overview of the global Hydrogen and Fuel Cells market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a six-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Hydrogen and Fuel Cells market by type, by type, by application, and by regions.