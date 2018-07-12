Jasmal Market Key Players and Production Information Analysis with Forecast 2024

Jasmal is the trade name given to chemicals with chemical formula C14H18O. These chemicals are used in the production of perfumes. Physical appearance of jasmal is mostly colorless to pale yellow clear liquid with long shelf life. It is stored in cool and dry place in tightly sealed containers protected from heat and light. Jasmal has a typical odor of herbal oily green jasmine. Thus, it is commercially useful for the manufacture of jasmine perfumes. Perfumes can be described as the complex mixture of synthetic/natural substances and solvents in order to provide pleasant odor to humans, objects, living space, and food, among others. Jasmal is mixed with solvents or fixatives for the production of perfumes; the most commonly used solvents are alcohols. Other types of solvents include coconut oil, jojoba oil, and liquid waxes.

The market for jasmal is compact; it accounts for small share of the global fragrance market owing to the presence of various economical and efficient substitutes. However, the jasmal market is anticipated to expand during the forecast period due to the ever-increasing demand for jasmine perfumes among women across the globe. Rise in population and ascending demand for personal care products are the key factors propelling the jasmal market. Increasing in consumer income is expected to be another factor driving the demand for jasmine perfumes. Fragrances are considered to have positive effects on people. For instance, they are known to alleviate stress levels among consumers. This is also anticipated to propel the demand for perfumes, thereby boosting the jasmal market.

Usage of certain personal care products such as perfumes can potentially cause skin problems such as allergies. It can even cause skin cancer. This is one of the factors that can hamper market growth. Implementation of stringent government regulations on the usage of certain chemicals can also adversely affect the jasmal market. REACH is an example of such regulatory boards that govern in Europe, REACH is an abbreviation which stands for registration, evaluation, authorization and restriction of chemicals which is legislated in the European Union.

Key players operating in the market of jasmal are The Good Scents Company, The Lermond Company, LLC, and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.