Southpoint Quality Dental Offers Cosmetic Dentistry Solutions

[FREDERICKSBURG, 07/12/2018] — Southpoint Quality Dental believes all people should have access to a perfect smile. This belief drives the practice to deliver the latest dental technology in an environment of comfort and compassion.

“Serving patients of all ages, Dr. Joshua Swanson and his team provide the highest level of dental care, ensuring quality, and long-lasting solutions,” the clinic shares.

KöR Whitening and Dental Implants

The Southpoint Quality Dental provides an array of solutions for teeth whitening. The KöR Whitening is one such treatment, which is one of the world’s most effective teeth whitening systems. The system offers a range of options from home whitening to a treatment of tetracycline cases.

The clinic also offers dental implants, which can be the alternative to traditional dentures. Southpoint Quality Dental assures patients of full dentures that can stay firmly and comfortably in place.

It provides dentures supported by an implant. This teeth replacement option suits people with no teeth in the jaw but who have enough bone in the jaw to support the dental implants.

Veneers and Dentures

Dr. Swanson of Southpoint Quality Dental can transform smiles with veneers within two to three visits. The thin layer of porcelain can be an excellent option for patients in need of fixing the shape and color of their teeth. This cosmetic dental solution can resolve gapped, fractured, and poorly positioned teeth.

The clinic also offers dentures for people who lost their natural teeth due to periodontal disease, tooth decay, injury, and other reasons. The dentures can rest on the gums of patients and function as a removable replacement for missing teeth.

They can also help support a person’s facial structure by keeping the facial muscles from sagging. Through this, patients with dentures can eat and speak with ease.

About Southpoint Quality Dental

Southpoint Quality Dental serves the residents of Fredericksburg and Stafford, Virginia. It also extends its services to the surrounding areas of Spotsylvania County, Massponax, Falmouth, and Fawn Lake. The premier dental office offers pediatric dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, general dentistry, sedation dentistry, Invisalign, dental health, orthodontics or braces, dental lab, TMJ, and snoring therapy.

