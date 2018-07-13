Connected Healthcare Global Market 2018 to Perceive Heightened Growth with CAGR of 30.2% by 2022

Detail analysis of Global Connected Healthcare Market with respect to region specific market growth and competitive analysis on the basis of major players present in the market. Detail analysis on possible segments and sub segments of the Connected Healthcare market. Along with this regional analysis of the market which includes North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Forecast till 2022

Global Connected Healthcare Market: Overview

Globally, healthcare expenses are on the rise and the major reason for this is the challenges involved in efficient healthcare delivery. In hospitals & clinics, there is a large vacancy rate for specialists and physicians and is a lack of sufficient beds. The critical care waiting times are also on the rise and these prevalent chronic conditions require long hospitalization times. The global market for connected healthcare is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 30.2% during the forecast period 2016-2022.

Furthermore, the industry’s economics have long been driven by paying for care delivered; ignoring the most important part of the care process and it is the outcome. Several transformations have attempted to change the present circumstances which must address the needs of all the major forces in the healthcare ecosystem which include the payers, providers and the patients. The healthcare providers face cost pressures because of the increasing burden on the healthcare delivery system. Payers target reducing hospitalization time and controlling hospital visits and admissions to ensure lower insurance pay outs. Patients want quicker outcomes and choice in the healthcare ecosystem.

Connected health is a new model for healthcare delivery which provides healthcare services remotely. These healthcare solutions consolidate information from many different spheres of a person’s world to give a complete picture of their health that includes biological, genetic, medical, lifestyle and sentiment/mood data. These solutions put the patient at the center of the healthcare system gathering, linking and interpreting information from many different sources to enable informed, patient-centered care decisions.

Top Players:

Allscripts (US), Athenahealth Inc. (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Cerner (US), Agamatrix, Inc. (US), Airstrip Technology (US), AliveCor Inc. (Australia), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), etc.

Connected healthcare Market – Competitive Analysis

The connected health products and services are developed by different ecosystem players such as device manufacturers (medical, wearable, and others), mobile operators, content providers, healthcare providers and pharmaceutical and medical insurers. The increasing demand for these solutions due to its convenience, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness have forced companies to focus on new product developments and innovations; further, carry out other market developments as well. In this connected healthcare market, major companies are adapting partnerships and collaboration strategies to strengthen their position among other players. The companies have adopted this strategy to combine their assets and achieve a common set of goals.

For instance, in August 2016, Allscripts signs 10 years strategic agreement with Optumcare to deploy Allscripts TouchWork suite as its exclusive electronic health record (EHR) and practice management (PM) solution for physicians. The will work together to provide physicians the clinical, health plan and analytic data that will further enhance the high-quality care they provide to their patients.

Since, the market started gaining attraction; companies across the globe have been striving hard to bring about innovations in mHealth devices and services, depending upon the demand of the consumers. It is expected that with the advent of technological breakthrough achieved by software developers, content providers and network providers and upgraded communication channels, the mHealth devices and solutions will have a favorable impact on the connected healthcare market. Like in October 2016; AliveCor launched the world’s smallest single lead ECG the product name is Kardia. Kardia Band works with Apple Watch to provide a single lead medical grade ECG of the user’s heart rhythm to identify possible Atrial Fibrillation (AFib). AliveCor will ultimately help towards earlier detection and treatment of potentially fatal heart rhythm disorders. This is the way of trying to fast-track innovation into frontline clinical practice.

