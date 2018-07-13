Global DNA Vaccine Market Research and Forecast, 2018-2023

DNA vaccines Market are the third generation vaccines that designed to overcome the undesirable properties of conventional vaccines. The increasing exposure of population to infectious diseases and increasing number of antibiotics resistant pathogens have created the need for effective and low-cost vaccination, which would provide long lasting immunity. DNA vaccines have low risk of infection, easy transportation and stability at room temperature and hence are advantageous over traditional vaccines. DNA vaccines target a wide range of traditional pharmaceutical markets, such as cancers and allergies, as well as infectious diseases.

The global DNA vaccines market is experiencing rapid growth owing to the factors such adoption of DNA vaccines in healthcare, low costs of DNA vaccines, and increasing investments in DNA technology. The increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, hepatitis, HIV and others are augmenting the growth of the global DNA vaccine market. Moreover, relative ease of large-scale manufacturing compared to traditional approach and less storage requirement are some of the key market drivers. The other factors augmenting the growth of the market includes increasing clinical trials for DNA vaccines both animal based and human based. Several DNA vaccine clinical trials have been recently completed or are currently ongoing, such as ZYC101 (Eisai Pharmaceuticals) has completed phase I trial. HPV-16 and HPV-18 E6/E7 are being evaluated in a phase I clinical trial (Inovio Pharmaceuticals). DNA vaccines have already made significant progress to date. Nearly 100 clinical trials are on-going in humans for a wide range of diseases, and there is a deep pipeline of preclinical projects.

However, uncertainty in regulatory policies and less penetration of DNA vaccine technology in the emerging economies is hindering the growth of the market. However, the increasing benefits offered by the DNA based vaccines and increasing awareness will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the future.

The DNA vaccine market is segmented on the basis type, technology and application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into animal DNA vaccine and human DNA vaccine. On the basis of technology, the market is bifurcated into Plasmid DNA vaccine and plasmid DNA delivery technology. On the basis of application, the market is divided into oncology, infectious diseases and others. The market for oncology based DNA vaccines and Infectious diseases is one of the largest segment for the DNA based vaccines. Clinical trials for DNA vaccines to treat cancer including metastatic melanoma, prostate, and pancreatic cancer, and other solid tumors, are showing promising results. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has also been working on a DNA-based vaccine for Zika since December 2015.

