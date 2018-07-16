Packaging Additives Market is Driven by Increasing Demand for Packing Solutions Across Various Industries

The global Packaging Additive Market is anticipated to reach USD 1.01 billion by 2024. The increasing demand for the use of additives such as antimicrobial agents, antifog agents, and oxygen scavengers as a result of protecting the packed product such as food, beverages, and pharmaceutical from the external environment is expected to boost the market over the forecast period.

In 2016, Asia Pacific contributed to 28.1% of the overall market in terms of revenue. The market is expected to grow substantially on account of the increasing demand for packed foods and beverages. Moreover, the growth of the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector in the region is expected to augment the growth of the market.

The demand for packaging additives is expected to witness a significant growth on account of the technological development and lower-cost solutions. Moreover, major manufacturing companies are investing heavily in R&D to introduce innovative products and expanding their presence in the global market by increasing their production capacity to meet the required demand.

UV stabilizers were valued at USD 97.8 million in 2016 and are expected to grow on account of its utilization for protecting the packaged material from the external environment such as infrared radiation and ultraviolet radiation from sunlight. Increasing demand for barrier protection solutions is expected to drive growth.

Food packaging dominated the global market in 2016 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% over the projected period. Additives play a major role in protecting the packed item. In addition, they help in reducing the formation of moisture on the surface which allows a consumer to view the product clearly. Aesthetics play a major role in driving the growth of the market in the application sector.

The pharmaceutical & healthcare segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing application over the forecast period. These additives provide the necessary chemical and physical stability to the packaged product by protecting it from the external environment such as light, oxygen, microorganism and moisture. The increasing demand for these additives due to regulatory pressures and enhanced patient care anticipated to boost the market over the forecast period. The segment is estimated to be worth USD 212.6 million by 2024.

The key players in the global market are Clariant, Adeka Corporation, Amcor, Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd, ALTANA AG, Addivant, Cytec Solvay Group, BASF SE, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company and AkzoNobel.

Hexa Research has segmented the global packaging additive market based on type, product, application and region:

Segmentation by type, 2014 – 2024 (Tons) (USD Million)

Antimicrobial agents

Antifog agents

Antistatic agents

Clarifying agent

Oxygen Scavengers

UV stabilizers

Others

Segmentation by product, 2014 – 2024 (Tons) (USD Million)

Rigid

Flexible

Others

Segmentation by application, 2014 – 2024 (Tons) (USD Million)

Food

Beverages

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Cosmetics & Personal care

Segmentation by region, 2014 – 2024 (Tons) (USD Million)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key players analyzed

Clariant

Adeka Corporation

Amcor

Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd

ALTANA AG

Addivant

Cytec Solvay Group

BASF SE

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

AkzoNobel

