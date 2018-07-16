Unique and Flexible Packaging Solutions for Every Industry

Gujarat, India – Alpha Plastomers, with more than 35 years of experience in the plastic packaging sector, has provided flexible and rigid packaging solutions to various sectors. Alpha has become one of India’s leading packaging solutions providers for the primary and secondary packaging industry.

It is hard to imagine the world today without packaging. It is not only important to protect goods but is also a must to maintain the hygienic standards of the product. The packaging solutions today are much beyond protection and hygiene – they act as a true advertising medium.

Alpha Plastomers is the Indian market leader that has been providing packaging solutions for more than 35 years. Their portfolio includes plastic packaging solutions for industries and the retail sector.

Their clients not only receive a well packed product, but excellent service combined with quality, which the end customers will appreciate for many years to come.

Speaking about the products offered, the Director of the company added, “Through the last 35 competitive years, Alpha Plastomers has consistently innovated in the plastics packaging sector. We became the first Indian company to offer flexible and rigid packaging solutions as we constantly evolved by replacing products and meeting the needs of time.”

Their flexible packaging solutions include Polypropylene (PP) and Polyethylene (PE) bags, Polypropylene (PP) and Polyethylene (PE) liners, specialty films and POF shrink films. These products are used by many pharma, textile and cosmetic industries.

Alpha Plastomers also introduced PET bottles in year 2004 which are used in the pharmaceutical industry. Alpha Plastomers uses single stage ISBM machines to offer pet bottles in different shapes, colors and sizes.

The company not only manufactures, but also provides services like in-house design and engineering and can help design a new bottle and complete its manufacturing in just a couple of weeks. “With Class 10,000 clean room, out facility matches GMP and ISO 9001:2008 standards, along with DMF approval. Using state-of-the-art technology, we can offer PET bottles ranging from 10 mL to 1000 mL in various shapes and colors,” mentioned the director of Alpha Plastomers.

Alpha Plastomers holds its values close and lives by its vision where the business is conducted with integrity and by providing innovative products that have once and again exceeded the expectations of the end customer.

About Alpha Plastomers

Started in the year 1980, Alpha Plastomers is one of the leading packaging solution providers in India. The company has proven its stand in the market by providing quality packaging solutions to pharmaceutical industry and has also converted the usage of glass to plastic. The company introduced the Polyolefin (POF) shrink film in year 2006 and went on to become the very first Indian company to produce shrink film.

For the more information, visit the website: http://www.alpha.co.in

Contact: Shaili Vajani

Company: Alpha Plastomers

Address: 506, Union Heights,

Beside Rahulraj Mall, Vesu

Surat-395 007, Gujarat, INDIA

Contact Number: +91 72019 89000

Email: info@alpha.co.in

Website: http://www.alpha.co.in