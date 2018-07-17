Choose the best accommodation to stay in Manteo for your vacation

The below press release will provide you with the information about a leading Manteo hotel that has the exciting services and great hospitality.

In the case of some people, the expenses of hotels do not let them go on the vacation. Apparently, good accommodation is something that is the basic requirement when you are on break to enjoy a few days at a wonderful place. But it is important to keep in mind that booking a hotel does not mean that you end up choosing a not worth spending money hotel. Well, finding the accommodation matching your needs and budget can take a lot of time. No matter how much time-consuming and stressful this process can be but you should make the thorough search via internet. If you use the little creativity and a lot of patience, then you can locate a hotel in a posh area and in your budget.

Before selecting a hotel, make sure that the hotel has 24-hour room service, comfortable bed linens, and many other standard amenities. Moreover, you can compare the hotel price, services, and amenities of a number of hotels in order to get the best deals. If you are planning to visit Manteo city, then The Elizabethan Inn can be a good choice because we have the requisite facilities to offer that a good hotel should offer. Our best accommodation in Manteo will provide you with the intimate and relaxed ambiance. No matter you are going to be here with your family or friends, we will make every bit of your vacation indelible here. You can get the choice from king specialty, two queen bedded rooms and fully furnished one-bedroom apartment with a separate living room and kitchen for your stay. By staying at our hotel, you will be a few minutes away from various attractions of the place.

Every room at our hotel comes with the classic furnishings, soothing color palettes, and newly renovated bathroom with tile floors and granite countertops. Apart from this, contemporary comforts including complimentary Wi-Fi, iPod, compatible radios and flat-screen television is also available to take advantage of. The best thing is that you can book your best-suited room online by sitting in the comfort of your home. To make a reservation, visit our website now!

Contact Information

ELIZABETHAN INN

814 N US Hwy 64 / P. O. Box 2088,

Manteo, NC 27954, USA

Contact No: 252-473-2101

Website: – www.elizabethaninn.com