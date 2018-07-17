Mine Clearance System Market Outlook, Sales Revenue, Strategy to 2025

Mine clearance or demining systems refers to the minesweeping and removal of land mines from particular location through utilization of detectors and mechanical tool incorporated in the vehicles. These systems are provisioned with safety systems and required robustness provided to sustain the explosions of the ROW and other improvised explosive devices. Prominent applications of these systems include military and humanitarian. Alternative means include manual operations assisted by tools such as metal detectors, trained animals, acoustics among few others to detect the explosives. However, owing to substantial threats to human lives and the ecosystem by these alternative approaches, mine clearance system market is expected to witness strong growth prospects over the forecast period.

According to Landmine Monitor 2016 by International Campaign to Ban Landmines (ICBL), countries with more than 100 km2 of mine contamination include Angola, Chad, Afghanistan, Thailand, and Cambodia. This positions these countries as highly lucrative markets for mine clearance systems over the forecast period.

“High number of casualties through manual demining and disarming the explosive remnants of war (ERW) over the past years will necessitate the deployment of mechanical mine clearance system”

According to the ICBL reporting in 2016, manual deminers casualties were around 1,675 over the period of 1999 to 2015. Moreover, these numbers have significantly escalated year-on-year even after constantly developing the operating procedures, demining standards or equipment. However, these demining machines are designed to detonate the underlying explosives with minimal damage to the actual equipment. Incorporation of flails, tillers, manual and remote controls to enhance the operational capabilities and enhance the safety user safety through bullet proof designs are among the major factors fueling the demands. Moreover, Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention or known as the Mine Ban Treaty, that has around 162 state parties to the treaty, has obligations for the states to clear all the mines as soon as possible. Requirement to comply with the convention within the stipulated deadlines requested, will propel the growth of the mine clearance system market over the coming years.

“High initial cost, expensive maintenance, and lack of skilled professionals is among the prominent factors impacting the industry growth negatively”

Complex operational machinery and the danger of abrupt mishaps due to mishandling is among the major concerns of the users. These mechanical machines were developed, to reduce the onsite casualty rates, however, portray the reverse image owing to these reasons. Moreover, the high initial and maintenance cost, in conjunction with the carrying effectiveness depending on the ambient conditions is among the major factors hampering the growth of the mine clearance system market. Moreover, manufacturers find it difficult to meet the United Nations standard of 99.6% clearance for humanitarian demining.

Manual mode of operation segment held the largest mine clearance system market share in 2016, owing to the lack of skilled professionals and the difficulty in remote operation of these heavy machinery. Moreover, remote operations also enhance the probability of errors in handling of the explosives. However, owing to increasing development in the functionality and safety of the remotely operated machineries, these are expected to find substantial growth prospects over the coming years.

Market Dynamics

Extensive stretches of land that may potentially threaten loss of human lives, the biological eco-system and human property owing to the presence of the explosives or landmine as remnants of war, or internal disputes is the prominent growth driver of the mine clearance system market. High number of civilian casualties in the past due to these explosives has led to substantial increase in the global concern and formation of International Campaign to Ban Landmines (ICBL). Moreover, other humanitarian activities to support the international ban such as Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining (GICHD), Norwegian People’s Aid, and Halo Trust among few others will also present strong growth opportunities over the forecast period. However, high initial costs, maintenance costs, and lack of skilled workforce are expected to hamper the industry growth over the forecast period.

Mine Clearance System Market: Competitive Background

Key participants in the mine clearance system market include the Aardvark Clear Mine Ltd., Armtrac Limited, CEFA, Digger DTR – Demining Technologies, DOK-ING d.o.o., Hydrema Holdings ApS, MineWolf Systems AG, Rheinmetall AG, Scanjack AB, and Way Industries a.s.

