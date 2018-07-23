Healthcare Security Systems Market SWOT Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecasts To 2024

Market Research Future published a Half Cooked research report on “Global Healthcare Security Systems Market Research Report – Forecast to 2024– Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2024.

ADT LLC dba ADT Security Services (U.S.), Avigilon (Canada), STANLEY Healthcare (France), Seico Security (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Atos SE (Germany), Johnson Controls (U.S), Allied Telesis, Inc. (U.S.) others are some of the prominent players and some major vendors includes Siemens AG, Bosch Security Systems, Tyco Integrated Security, Honeywell International, Inc., Schneider Electric, Nedap Security Management at the forefront of competition in the Global Healthcare Security System Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Global Healthcare Security System Market – Overview:

Global Healthcare security systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during forecast period 2017 to 2023.

Protection and safety of patients is an important goal for every hospital small or big. Healthcare resources are scarce and are needed to be protected from robbery. These resources are vital for the patients as well as the healthcare provider. Hence, security system play an important role in healthcare sector. There are number of devices for security of patients and resources in healthcare like camera, radiofrequency identifiers, alarms, and many other types of security devices. Demand of security system in increasing with an increasing emphasis on patient’s security & wellness, improving quality of care provided in the hospital, growing patient pool, need for security of infants in hospitals, as well as availability of wide of surety systems. Radiofrequency identifier is one of the most widely used security devices across the globe. Restrains for this market are high cost of security devices and system failure at the time of emergency as well as unavailability of backup in hospitals.

Further as cyberattack become a gradually common event, healthcare professionals must push security to the front. As of now, the state of healthcare security has opportunity for development in both the hospital and medical device setting in the healthcare industry. Healthcare organizations spend an average of 4% to 6% of IT budget on security, a much lower percentage when associated to the 12 to 15 percent investment of the financial industry. The low capital by healthcare organization may explain why 94 percent of medical institutions have experienced a cyber-attack. Regrettably, the security of medical devices is also abandoned because most vendors are stuck trying to find skilled developers and build security awareness.

On the other hand, high cost of security devices like radiofrequency identifiers may restrain the growth of this market.

G4S launches new portable security system to protect patients. G4S, an integrated security company, has launched a portable monitoring system for vulnerable patients who have psychiatric disorders or cognitive conditions. Virtual Patient Watch is a security system that monitors patients and sends out an alarm if someone tries to get out of bed or has behavior that requires immediate medical attention. It is designed to enhance monitoring and security of patients who have psychiatric illnesses or cognitive conditions like Alzheimer’s and dementia. G4S is able to provide both the technology and security staff specifically trained for this environment, unlike any other solution on the market

Global Healthcare Security System Market – Regional Analysis:

The security risks in the healthcare industry is growing rapidly. These security risks have put pressure, the major reason for this pressure is due to hospitals which are being targeted frequently as they are the have most easily accessible premises. Thus these institutions and facilities are facing problems in providing treatment and services to their customers and patients with the fear of security. Thus all the healthcare institutes have made it essential to install security systems in their organizations.

With players like BOSH securities systems and STANLEY securities in US the market is already in the growth stage and soon heading towards maturity. Security playing major role in the healthcare industry the healthcare security system market will have huge demand and the growth of this market will be phenomenal.

With increasing crime and prisoners in Europe Hospitals, healthcare organizations and institutions are taken major steps in protecting their patients, customers and employees by prioritizing healthcare security systems in their Organizations and institutions. Increase In the healthcare security systems will lead to increase in the prices of healthcare services, but Europe has a growing GDP and Economy, hence pricing will not be an issue in the European healthcare industry as long as good security and services are provided.

