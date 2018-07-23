New Report Shares Details about Aerospace Plastics Market 2018

Based on the new market research report published by Transparency Market Research- “Aerospace Plastics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 – 2018“, the global aerospace plastics market was worth $6.2 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach $10.5 billion in 2018. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast 2012 – 2018. Considering in terms of volume, the aerospace plastic consumption was 40.5 kilo tons in 2011, furtherexpected to hit 87.8 ki tons in 2018, rising at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2012 to 2018.

Browse the full Aerospace Plastics Market for Fuselage, Wings and Empennage Applications in Commercial Aircrafts, Military Aircrafts, Rotary Aircrafts and General Aviation – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 – 2018 report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/aerospace-plastics-market.html

This report elaborates and analyzes the estimations and forecasts from consumption side in the aerospace plastics market. It provides a complete holistic picture of this market, the data involved for all segments on a regional level for the forecast period, as well as a comprehensive competitive landscape including market segmentation, geography, end-user, and company market share analysis.

Aerospace plastic materials fall under the category of advanced composite materials often known for its efficient modulus of elasticity, heat/flame resistance, and other high-strength physical properties. These plastics are viable alternatives used in military, rotary, freighter planes, and general aviation planes as compared to other conventional materials including steel and aluminum and the inadequate benefits they offer for aviation performance.

Aerospace plastics are extensively used for production of a broad range of aircrafts’ components such as decks, cabins, empennages, cockpits, wings, airframes, rotor blades, and many more. Owing to their lightweight, yet state-of-the-art performance abilities, they are an ideal option leading to lowered production costs.

Some of the renowned key products of the aerospace plastics market include GRP (Glass Reinforced Plastic), CFRP (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic), and ARP (Aramid Reinforced Plastic). These product types and its different features have enabled the use of aerospace plastics in military, commercial, rotary and other aircraft applications, and have also enhanced an easy adoption in aircraft design as another characteristic in the aviation industry.

Get PDF Brochure for more Professional & Technical industry insights:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1360

At present, the aerospace plastics constitutes 50% of the basic primaryAerospace Plastics Market structures used in the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 commercial aircrafts. The implementation of aerospace plastics resources is likely to continue and increase in near future.

Other achievements observed in the aerospace plastics market include excellent strength to weight ratio, stability in the growth of the aviation industry, and rise in the adoption of aerospace plastics in airplane designs. These are some of the poised value-driven factors boosting the growth of this market. Nevertheless, the Greenpeace and EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) regulations imposed on the production of aerospace composite materials are posing a challenge for this market. These organizations implicate that high percentage of greenhouse gases have been monitored at the time of the production of aerospace plastics, which have eventually led us to the harm’s way, in terms of ozone layer depletion and other environmental problems. Furthermore, the high costs of raw materials, for instance PAN (Polyacrylonitrile) needed to produce plastics act as a barrier for the growth of this market too.

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/