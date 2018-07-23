Timex the Waterbury Indiglo Original Quartz TW2P83800 Men’s Watch, a truly stylized wrist watch which screams to be timeless. The watch was brought in the market to celebrate TIMEX as a 160-year-old iconic watch brand. Featured in this model is classic analogue dial with the date calendar, an ageless design. The steel case speaks about the pure craftsmanship and traditional horology. A pure stainless steel watch case with a leather strap that is hand stitched along the edges.it has the famous Timex technology of QUICKDATE, a trademark of Timex, which makes the date setting easy.

The watch is a mere 50-meter water resistant, which makes it a casual sport watch and not a serious one. The best part of this watch is the INDIGLO® LIGHT-UP WATCH DIAL technology an in-house wonder from the brand which has a light up background option on press of the crown. A buckle –up strap in pure leather and gun metal steel with polished or brushed finish makes the look all the more classy. The case cover being a mineralized one makes it tough and durable. The 40 mm dial and 20 mm lug gives it a perfect proportion to fit male wrist. The round dial makes it a smart wear and thus can be worn by females too who likes the tomboyish look on them.

With all simplistic functionalities and the classic vintage look it is a great wear for the teenagers and those, who are adventurous. A great watch that can be gifted to the teenager son or a daughter and even the parents can wear it on chances. A watch with lower price tag can be rough used daily from school to colleges to friends outing and even adventure trips.

A sturdy simple quartz wristwatch, which gives you the assurance of not being faded away even in the dark. The brands signature glow in the dark technology which is known as INDIGLO, can be manually operated by the push of the INDIGLO crown. Timex Intelligent Indiglo Chronograph Quartz Men’s Watch is a real celebration of life and longevity, a casual watch which has a sheer vintage look.

Bottom line: A watch line since 1854, Timex Mens Watches are truly vintage watch company with simplistic designs, movements and complexities. Timex the Waterbury Indiglo Original Quartz TW2P83800 Men’s Watch, promises exactly the same and stick to its vintage analogue American style. Available in a classic design with dials in three different colour combinations like, teal blue ,gunmetal case and brown straps; the other one being beige dial. Tan straps and steel case and the third being the classic black dial, brown leather straps and steel dial case. Simple, humble and classic.