3D Printing Market Technology, Applications, Growth and Status 2018

3D printing refers to any manufacturing process which additively builds or forms 3D parts in layers from CAD data. The technology is significant because it offers direct manufacturing, which means a design goes directly from user to physical product through a computer and a printer. 3D printing encompasses a wide range of additive manufacturing technologies. Each of these builds objects in successive layers that are typically about 0.1 mm thin. The methods used vary significantly, but all starts with computer aided design (CAD) model or a digital scan. This is then processed by slicing software that divides the object into thin cross sections that are printed out one on top of the other.

3D printing Market has largely been used by product designers and hobbyists and for a few select manufacturing applications. Moreover, the performance of additive manufacturing machinery is improving, the range of materials is expanding, and prices (for both printers and materials) are declining rapidly bringing 3D printing to a point where it could see rapid adoption by consumers and even for more manufacturing uses.

The industry is driven by recent technological developments which promise gains and flexibility, thereby enabling faster design, development and launch of products. 3D printing can also reduce the amount of material wasted in manufacturing and create objects that are difficult or impossible to produce with traditional techniques. Scientists have even bioprinted organs, using an inkjet printing technique to layer human stem cells along with supporting scaffolding

Major Key Players

Canon Inc. (Japan), HP Inc (U.S.), Graphene 3D Lab Inc. (U.S.), Beijing Tiertime Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Shapeways, Inc. (U.S.), Wiivv Wearables Inc. (Canada), The Argen Corporation (U.S.), Materialise NV (Belgium), The Exone Company (U.S.), Arcam Group (Swedan), 3D Systems Corporation (U.S.), Envisiontec GmbH (Germany), Proto Labs (U.S.), Optomec Inc. (U.S.), 3d ceram (France), Reprap (Denmark) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global 3D printing market.

Segmentation

Segmentation by Technology: Comprises Stereolithography (SLA), Digital Light Processing (DLP), Fused deposition modelling (FDM), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Selective laser melting (SLM), Electronic Beam Melting (EBM) and Laminated object manufacturing (LOM).

Segmentation by Material: Comprises metal, polymer, nylon, ceramic among others.

Segmentation by Operational Model: Comprises In-house and service provider.

Segmentation by Application: Comprises automotive and aerospace, plastics, mechanical and plant engineering, electronics, pharma and medical, consumer goods, wholesale and retail, energy logistics and transport among others.

Segmentation by Region: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis

In 2016, North America led the 3D printing market in terms of market share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The US held the largest share of the North American 3D printing market, followed by Canada and Mexico. Aerospace and Defense are some major application areas where the 3D printings are used. Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market for 3D printing. This growth in 3D printing market is likely to take place due to the growing applications of additive manufacturing in healthcare, automobile and consumer industry.

