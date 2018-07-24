Global Meat Substitute Market to reach a market size of $6.5 billion by 2023 – KBV Research

According to a new report Global Meat Substitute Market (2017-2023), published by KBV Research, the global Meat Substitute Market is expected to attain a market size of $6.5 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

The Soy market dominated the Global Meat Substitute Market by Source in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Wheat market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.4% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Mycoprotein market would attain a market value of $1,049.8 million by 2023.

The Frozen market dominated the Global Meat Substitute Market by Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Refrigerated market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.7% during (2017 – 2023).

The Europe market dominated the Global Tofu Based Meat Substitute Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 5.8 % during the forecast period. The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.5% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.6% during (2017 – 2023).

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Meat Substitute have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Amys Kitchen Inc., Beyond Meat, Premier Foods (Cauldron Foods), Monde Nissin Corporation (Quorn Foods), Meatless B.V., MGP Ingredients Inc., and Vbites Food, Ltd.

Full report – https://kbvresearch.com/global-meat-substitutes-market/

Global Meat Substitute Segmentation

By Sources

Soy

Wheat

Mycoprotein

Others

By Types

Refrigerated

Frozen

By Product Types

Textured Vegetable Protein Based

Tofu Based

Tempeh Based

Quorn Based

Seitan Based

Others

By Geography

North America Meat Substitute Market

US Meat Substitute Market

Canada Meat Substitute Market

Mexico Meat Substitute Market

Rest of North America Meat Substitute Market

Europe Meat Substitute Market

Germany Meat Substitute Market

UK Meat Substitute Market

France Meat Substitute Market

Russia Meat Substitute Market

Spain Meat Substitute Market

Italy Meat Substitute Market

Rest of Europe Meat Substitute Market

Asia Pacific Meat Substitute Market

China Meat Substitute Market

Japan Meat Substitute Market

India Meat Substitute Market

Australia Meat Substitute Market

Singapore Meat Substitute Market

Malaysia Meat Substitute Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Meat Substitute Market

LAMEA Meat Substitute Market

Brazil Meat Substitute Market

Argentina Meat Substitute Market

UAE Meat Substitute Market

Saudi Arabia Meat Substitute Market

South Africa Meat Substitute Market

Nigeria Meat Substitute Market

Rest of LAMEA Meat Substitute Market

Companies Profiled

Amys Kitchen Inc.

Beyond Meat

Premier Foods (Cauldron Foods)

Monde Nissin Corporation (Quorn Foods)

Pinnacle Foods (Garden Protein International, Inc.)

Meatless B.V.

MGP Ingredients Inc.

Vbites Food, Ltd.

