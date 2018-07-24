How To Automate AWS EBS Automatic Snapshots

Amazon Web Services (also known as AWS) has several methods in order to make a user’s experience simple. One of the ways they offer is to automate the manual tasks that need to be done. By automating these tasks, users have very little worry about getting the task done quickly as it’s already being done for them. One of the ways they automate is by taking scheduled snapshots.

That being said, setting it all up can be a challenge, especially when many accounts or regions are involved. To help with that challenge, AWS offers an automator solution (AWS Ops Automator) which allows you to create, copy, as well as delete snapshots from Amazon Elastic Block Store (EBS).

The automator provides a core framework for the automated tasks. It basically manages the underlying infrastructure while you work on other things.

AWS EBS Good Practices

When using AWS EBS automatic snapshots there are some good practices to have that can help you.

First, make sure you consider your snapshot frequency along with the retention settings before you use the AWS Ops Automator. Because you are charged solely based on what’s in the EBS, you want to avoid any unnecessary charges.

Second, it’s wise to put in a resource-identification system. An example of this tags on specific AWS resources. This system will help make sure the automated actions are targeting the proper resource. It also makes filtering, troubleshooting, and modifications to be easier for you.

Lastly, lower the access to systems and/or individuals that already do automated actions on any resources. The idea is to deploy these automation tools in a tight, isolated, and controlled account with limited access. This prevents unauthorized users in from both creating as well as deleting resources.

Let’s now discuss the AWS EBS Snapshot Pricing. As mentioned above the AWS EBS snapshot pricing is entirely based on your use of the EBS. Each snapshot is stored incrementally. Furthermore, you are only charged based on the number of blocks that have been changed.

With all that said, here is how you can set up the AWS EBS automatic snapshots. Below are steps that you can take to use the AWS Ops Automator guide along with the added AWS CloudFormation template. This will allow you to make snapshots automatically either on a timer or on an event.

Step 1 – The CloudFormation template is the core framework and needs to be launched. This manages events, resource selection, concurrency control, completion, and task execution.

Step 2 – Task the configuration data. This will define the events, how the task needs to be done, which resources will be part of that task, and will identify where those resources are. It’s then stored in the Amazon DynamoDB table.

Step 3 -The solution-generated CloudFormation templates will then configure the tasks based on your parameters. It’ll also configure the roles necessary in for the actions to be done across accounts involved.

Step 4 – The solution will track each step that you outlined.

Step 5 – Finally the solution leverages Amazon CloudWatch Logs in order to do the logging. If there are any problems you’ll receive an email from Amazon SNS.

