Unisecure Data Centers Announces Reporting On Guide For Cloud Hosting

Philadelphia, US, 24th July 2018 | Unisecure Data Centers is leading web hosting services providers in USA, as specialized for Dedicated Server Hosting, VPS hosting and now providing guidance for Cloud Web Hosting Services with the concern of Security of Data and growing aspect of Modern Computing.

Unisecure Data Centers briefs guidance for Steps of Successful Cloud Computing Implementation

1. Is your application ready to run on Cloud?

Unisecure’s guidance to check that are your applications web based? Or will it be benefit from cloud based architecture? Can your present application scale up in Cloud Environment?

2. Technical support for the Cloud service :

Unisecure’s guidance that, When you use cloud base services, you should make sure about best Technical Support from the Hosting providing.

3. Ownership and access of your data:

Hardware and OS (Operating system) owned by the Cloud provider. You would be having Admin/Root access to your server with or without control panel to manage your data.

4. Fluctuating Data Volumes:

Unisecure’s Cloud is best option for Flexible computing with extra resource such as sudden additional storage / additional RAM requirement and plan for a degree downtime.

5. Compliance:

Unisecure’s Cloud computing services for application and Data then compliance regulation are necessary with transparency on the part of Services.

6. Cost Analysis:

Unisecure’s Cost Analysis help to decide to moving for cloud application or not on investment perspective. Cost including Operational and Capital expenditure and over-head cost with migration.

7. Migration Strategy:

As per the Business priorities and strategy, Unisecure is offering fine balance between Business requirements and Costs. The scheduled time can be provided from client for the migration, minimum traffic hours or midnight would be best considering the business.

8. Down-Time Deal:

SLA (Service Level Agreement) identifies guaranteed Uptime because in Cloud computing anything less than 99.99% is unacceptable. Unisecure offerings include Dedicated Servers, VPS Hosting, Cloud Server Hosting and Server Colocation Services with assured 100% availability and 99.995% uptime.

9.Data Migration:

Unisecure explains about data migration and implementation, as this is an important task for cloud computing and security of the Data.

