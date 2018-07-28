MusConv Publishes a Post Comparing Amazon Music and Spotify Music Streaming Websites

London, United Kingdom (July 28, 2018) – The internet has made it easier for music lovers to enjoy their favorite tracks free of cost, or for a small subscription fee, and even download the tracks of their choice anytime and from anywhere. However, they are often confused about which online music platform is better to listen to. Amazon Music and Spotify are two of the biggest music streaming platforms out there, and MusConv.com has recently published an article on Amazon Music VS Spotify 2018 to help music lovers compare the two websites.

The article compares the two platforms on various parameters, such as quality of desktop applications, performance, quality of music, cost, ease of use etc. Users can easily understand the pros and cons of each website and choose one that fits their personal preferences the best.

MusConv.com is the official website for MusConv, an effective software program that helps in migrating playlists from one music streaming website to another. It lets users choose the streaming website to import playlist from, choose a playlist of their choice, select the streaming site to import the playlist to and click on Transfer to start migrating the music instantly. The process is very easy.

MusConv is a powerful software application that lets listeners shift playlists across various music steaming platforms, such as iTunes, Google Music, Deezer and YouTube.

