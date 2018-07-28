TLC Companions and Supply Offers Hourly Home Health Care Services in Massapequa

Home health care in Massapequa provide non-medical assistance to seniors such as helping with personal hygiene, laundry, cooking and transportation. It also includes offering skilled care such as checking patients’ pulse, temperature and respiration and assisting with medical equipment such as ventilators.

The professionals bonded to hourly home care services visit the home as much as medically necessary but typically for shorter periods of time than other home care services.

The spokesperson of TLC Companions and Supply said, “At TLC, we understand that there is no environment more familiar than home. The idea of assisted living may be off-putting for seniors who wish to retain their independence for as long as possible. Loved ones may have concerns for their health and safety while they are living alone and may also wonder if a caregiver will be able to provide the best for them,” during an interview.

The qualified caregivers can assist with routine activities as bathing, dressing, cooking, cleaning, medication reminders, errands, outings and much more. The flexibility and quality of the hourly care gives the clients and their families the help and peace of mind to continue doing the things they enjoy in the comfort of their own surroundings.

The spokesperson also continued, “With our Home Health Care services, we provide quality care and companionship within the comforts of home, allowing seniors to continue leading independent lives and give their loved ones peace of mind that they will be tended to during times where they can’t be around for them.”

The companion tasks and services for hourly home healthcare in Massapequa includes social interaction and friendship, meal preparation, medication reminders, supervision and assistance with personal care, transportation to doctor’s visits, grocery shipping and other errands, light housekeeping, cleaning, laundry, and maintaining a safe environment at home.

“We will help create a personalized plan that best fits each client, considering whatever needs they may have medically, physically, and socially and connecting them with the perfect companion to provide them,” added the spokesperson lastly.

The caregivers at TLC are dedicated and compassionate, focusing on the overall well-being of their clients. Rest assured that they are on call to serve you 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

