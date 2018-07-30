Difference Between Huawei E5787 and Huawei E5885

After the releasing of Huawei E5786 – World’s first LTE cat.6 mobile hotspot(https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/five-lte-cat-6-portable-4g-routers-to-recommend/), Huawei introduced two new LTE Cat.6 mobile routers Huawei E5885 and E5787 last year for LTE advanced networks. Then here comes the question: why did Huawei present two new LTE Cat.6 mobile hotspots almost at the same time? What’s the difference between Huawei E5787 and E5885? Which one is better to buy if you want to buy one from the Huawei 4G Wireless Routers(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router/huawei-4g-lte-wifi-router.html)? In this article, we will compare the difference between E5887 and E5885 and you may find the answer.

Huawei E5787 Huawei E5885 VS Appearance and Interfaces

Upgrading from Huawei E5786 4G Hotspot(https://www.4gltemall.com/huawei-e5786-4g-lte-cat6-mobile-wifi.html), Huawei E5787 MiFi is configured with a 2.4-inch touchscreen with two connectors for external antennas. So it’s also called Huawei Mobile WiFi Touch. The connector type is TS-9. The back cover of Huawei E5787 can be opened and the battery is removable for exchange. There is only one USB port, there is a USB 3.0 port.

Unlike the Huawei E5787, the Huawei E5885 does not have a touchscreen. There is only a small LCD screen to show the connection status. And there are also no connectors in Huawei E5885 for external antennas. The special feature of Huawei E5885 is that it has an Ethernet port for WAN & LAN connections. And USB input and output ports are available for power charging. With the interfaces, the WPS and power buttons are located. The back cover could be removed but the battery is built-in and non-removable. The features are very similar to its predecessor Huawei E5770(https://www.4gltemall.com/huawei-e5770-lte-mobile-wifi-hotspot.html) Mobile WiFi Pro.

Huawei E5885 VS Huawei E5787 Specifications

Huawei E5885 has an Ethernet port and USB input and output interfaces, but no external antenna connectors; Huawei E5787 has a touchscreen and two TS-9 connectors for high gain 4g antenna but does not have the Ethernet port. Then let’s have a look at the Huawei E5885Ls-93a specs and Huawei E5787 Specs for a comparison:

Model：Huawei E5885Ls-93a(https://www.4gltemall.com/huawei-mobile-wifi-pro-2.html)

Product type：LTE Mobile Hotspot with Ethernet port

Category：LTE Cat.6

Chipset：Hisilicon LTE Cat6 chipset

Data rates：DL 300Mbps/UL 50Mbps

Supported 4G LTE frequency bands

* FDD-LTE Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/19/20/28

* TDD-LTE: Band 38/40/41/42

WLAN：802.11a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz

Max support users：32 users

MIMO：2 X 2 MIMO

Connector for external antenna：No connector

Buy Antenna：N/A

App management：Huawei Hilink APP 3.0

SIM type：Micro SIM

Battery：Non-removable, 6400mAh

Dimensions：112.00 x 69.20 x 23.00mm

Ethernet Port：On port for WAN/LAN port(RJ-45)

Datasheet download：Huawei E5885 Datasheet

User Manual：Huawei E5885 Manual

Other features：Power bank, CA, NFC

Firmware download：Huawei E5885 Firmware

Drivers：Huawei E5885 driver

Reviews：Huawei E5885Ls-93a Review(https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/huawei-mobile-wifi-pro-2-e5885-review/)

Price：279.00USD

——————————————–

Model: Huawei E5787(https://www.4gltemall.com/huawei-e5787-lte-cat6-mobile-wifi-hotspot.html)

Product type: LTE Mobile Hotspot

Category: LTE Cat.6

Chipset: HiSilicon LTE Cat6 Chipset (Cortex A9 Processor)

Data rates: DL 300Mbps/UL 50Mbps

Supported 4G LTE frequency bands:

* Huawei E5787s-33a: Band 1/3/5/7/8/20

* Huawei E5787Ph-67a: Band 1/3/5/7/8/28

WLAN: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz

Max support users: 10 users

MIMO: 2 X 2 MIMO

Connector for external antenna: Two, TS-9 jacks

Buy Antenna: Huawei E5787 external Antenna

App management: Huawei Hilink APP

SIM type: Micro SIM

Battery: Removable, 3000mAh

Dimensions: 109.00 x 58.00 x 7.50mm

Ethernet Port: No

Datasheet download: Huawei E5787 Datasheet

User Manual: Huawei E5787 Manual

Other features: 2 band CA

Firmware download: Huawei E5787 Firmware

Drivers: Huawei E5787 drivers

Reviews: Huawei E5787 Review(https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/huawei-e5787-4g-lte-mobile-hotspot-review/)

Price: 269.00USD

————————————————————————————

Summary

From the specs table above, we can see the Huawei E5885 and E5787 are both LTE Category 6 mobile WiFi hotspots which could achieve speed up to 300mbps and upload speed to 50mbps. They both have the same WLAN features. The Huawei E5787 could support up to 10 users while Huawei E5885 could support up to 32 WiFi users. Except that the antenna connector difference, the Huawei E5885 has a large battery pack of 6400mAh while Huawei E5787 is configured with only 3000mAh battery. The Huawei E5885 Huawei E5885 The Huawei E5885 battery packs, tablets, smartphones and more. And Huawei E5885 allows quick connection to WiFi via NFC. The pity is that Huawei E5885 does not have the antenna connectors for LTE antenna.

Here now Huawei E5787 WiFi router Has Two variant models while Huawei e5885 HAS only one variant model E5885Ls-93a. From the supported frequency bands, we can not tell which is better. It depends on the potential users ‘network providers’ networks. And Huawei E5885LS-93a seems to work with more network carriers worldwide. In our opinion, the Huawei E5885 seems to be more powerful and practical for users. What’s more, it has a better price than that of Huawei E5787. However, you need to decide for yourself.

Sourcing from https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/huawei-e5787-vs-huawei-e5885/