Gel Seal Type HEPA Filters Market Promising Growth Opportunities over 2018 to 2028

Global Gel Seal Type HEPA Filters Market: Definition and Introduction

Air pollution is among the top five health risk, is also harmful to the industrial operations. Pollutants in the air is a major issue in commercial as well as industrial sector, to reduce irritating particle from operations- gel seal type HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) utilized. Gel seal type HEPA filters are a type of filter mainly designed for the pharmaceutical clean room, is welded aluminum with flush mounted, stainless steel grill. Exceptional characteristics involve better efficiency, self-adhesive, easy operating system and among others. The primary application of gel seal type filters is provided a better seal to prevent air leakages. Stiff regulations/requirements to air quality in a cleanroom in pharma industries, gel seal type filters majorly applied in the pharmaceutical industry. Moreover, gel seal type HEPA filters find a wide range of application across various end-use sectors such as- food & beverages, electronics, pharmaceutical, healthcare, commercial and among others.

Global Gel Seal Type HEPA Filters Market: Dynamic

Globalization, population growth, and demographic changes have subsidized the pharmaceutical industry growth, led to the rising demand for gel seal type HEPA filters over the forecast period. The rising government health programs are further driving the overall pharmaceutical sector in various regions. Among the characteristics, clamping pressure property & gel issue in these HEPA filters are the factors, which negatively impact on the gel seal type HEPA filters market during the forecast period.

Over the past few years, there has been increasing number of consolidations in the pharmaceutical production industry. This is primarily attributed to efforts among companies towards meeting increasing demand for gel seal type HEPA filters in the pharmaceutical industry by FY 2028. Increasing food & beverages sector, due to the increased demand for new products with the better benefits can offer significant opportunities for market players to remain ahead of the competition.

Global Gel Seal Type HEPA Filters Market: Segmentation

Global gel seal type HEPA Filters market is segmented on the basis of the type of gel, applications, and regions as mentioned below.

On the basis of the type of gel, global gel seal type HEPA Filters market can be segmented as mentioned below:

• Polyurethane Gel

• Silicone gel

On the basis of application, global gel seal type HEPA Filters market can be segmented as mentioned below:

• Food and beverages

• Healthcare

• Microelectronics

• Pharmaceutical

• Commercial

• Industrial

Global Gel Seal Type HEPA Filters Market: Regional outlook

Among regions, North America and Europe remain a significant market for gel seal type HEPA due to their developed pharmaceutical & healthcare sector. The Asia Pacific is expected a key platform for the gel seal type filters market during the forecast period. While the Middle East & Africa and Latin America regions are expected to achieve new highlights in the market in next few years.

Global Gel Seal Type HEPA Filters Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of global Gel Seal Type HEPA Filters market are mentioned below:

• Shanghai Hefil

• Airepure Australia Pty Ltd

• American Air Filter Company, Inc. (AAF International)

• Precision Air Technology

• Camfil Power Systems

• Chengdu Tianrui Air Purification Equipment Co., Ltd.

• Air Filter Industries Private Limited

• Shandong Aobo Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd.

• Northland Filter Gel Seal Filters

