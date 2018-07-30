Public Cloud Market 2018 Analysis, Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast To 2023

Market Scenario

Cloud computing is a type of computing that provides services like servers, storage, databases, networking, software, analytics and other over internet (cloud). The companies offering cloud computing services are called as the cloud providers. There are three different types of cloud deployment models as public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud. The cloud services that are offered over a network which is open for public use are called as the Public Clouds.

In this changing environment recently many businesses have moved to cloud technologies. The major drivers for the Public Cloud Market is immense benefits of cloud technologies. The Public Clouds may be offered free or on a pay-per usage model and offers many features and benefits as ultimate scalability, cost effective models, reliability and others. Public Cloud market also include professional, consulting, support and maintenance and integration and design services.

Recent developments in IT and Innovation has increased the Public Cloud market. Public Clouds are differentiated as Software as a Service, Platform as a Service and Infrastructure as a Service. Software as a Service occupies the largest market share and is still growing. In Software as a Service internet/web is used to deliver applications. These applications are managed by a third-party vendor. Software as a Service helps to use various applications without installing them on individual systems this is a key driver for software as a service market. Platform as a Service is used for development, testing and deployment of applications. Platform as a Service makes it quick, simple and cost effective. Infrastructure as a Service provides infrastructure as virtual machines, storage, networks and operating systems. Public cloud system is designed as multi-tenant environment so that a huge number of users can share computing resources at a same time.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2291

The global Public Cloud Market is expected to grow at USD ~249 Billion by 2022, at ~4% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Public Cloud Market are – International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Google (U.S.), Hewlett-Packard (U.S.), Salesforce.com (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), VMware, Inc.(U.S.) , Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Verizon Wireless (U.S.), and Rackspace Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Segments:

Public Cloud Market by Delivery Model:

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS)

Platform as a service (PaaS)

Public Cloud Market by End-User:

Small and Medium Business

Enterprise

Public Cloud Market by Vertical:

IT

Telecommunication

Banking

Insurance

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Education

Manufacturing

Others

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of Public Cloud market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. IT modernization has driven the market of Public Cloud in North America. It has been observed that United States is the leading country in Public Clouds market. Western Europe has a fair share in the Public Cloud market and is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period. The Public Cloud market is expected to grow significantly in Asia-Pacific as adoption of technology is in various industries are increasing significantly.

Study Objectives of Public Cloud Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Public Cloud Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Public Cloud market based on various factors- supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the Market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the Market for segment by Capacity, Battery Type, Power bank Type, No. of USB ports and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the Market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To Track and Analyze competitive developments such as Joint Ventures, Strategic Alliances, Mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Public Cloud Market.

Intended Audience

Cloud providers

MES (Manufacturing Execution System) and MOM (Manufacturing Operations Management) Players

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/public-cloud-market-2291

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION

1.1 INTRODUCTION

1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.3 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH NETWORK SOLUTION

2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 FORECAST MODEL

2.4.1 MARKET DATA COLLECTION, ANALYSIS & FORECAST

2.4.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.2 MARKET DRIVERS

3.3 MARKET CHALLENGES

3.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

3.5 MARKET RESTRAINTS

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

5.1 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

5.2 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

Continued…

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com