Setting Up A Business Gets Easier With AYS

AYS Consultancy

City Walk

Dubai

U.A.E

Telephone: +971 55 877 2462

Email: info@aysconsultancy.ae

Small and medium size businesses contribute heavily to the economy in the U.A.E today. And the digital revolution has set up the country for further growth in the future. Having a prime location in this region is highly beneficial, and it gives entrepreneurs access to a skilled workforce from a pool of talent around the world.

Companies can set-up their business as a mainland company which is the easiest choice. This is referred to as LLC where the business will own 49% and a national or company in the U.A.E will own 51%. The LLC will allow the foreign investor a residence visa for themselves, their family and a specific number of employees. Setting up a business in Dubai has its challenges. In addition, there are several approvals that are required from the government ministries. It can be long and lengthy processes that an entrepreneur or business professional may not have the time of local knowledge for. In times like this, obtaining the services of business consultants in Dubai will simplify the process and make it less of a challenge.

When obtaining a business registration in Dubai, companies can choose to set up their business in the U.A.E’s designated Free Zones. Foreign investors often find the Free Zone an attractive option, because of 100% ownership. There is also the option of acquiring residence visas for themselves, their family and a number of employees.

Companies setup in the Free Zone are also eligible for 100% tax exemption on import and export which is fantastic as businesses can move goods in and out of the country easily.

The Head of AYS Consultancy stated that. “At AYS we work closely with businesses and entrepreneurs to give you the right tools and services to set up your company in Dubai. We are strongly committed to this goal of providing support to new startups and SMBs who we believe are the key drivers of development at growth”

About Us

AYS Consultancy supports setting up businesses in Dubai. We are there from start to finish, making sure everything is done just right, from providing business support and advice, attestation of legal documents, setting up bank accounts, visa processing and registering VAT. AYS had a number of years of experience setting up businesses that have been gained growth and success. We have a team of experts that have the right kind of knowledge and skills to overcome any obstacle. And our priority is to ensure your business is set up for success. For more information, visit our website on https://aysconsultancy.ae