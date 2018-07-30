TE Connectivity Introduces Sensors in Sleep Monitoring Applications

TE Connectivity’s (TE) piezo film sleep sensor, with sleep monitoring function, monitors respiratory rate, heart rate, physical activity, deep sleep, light sleep time and other parameters. The piezo film is installed under the mattress, allowing for no patient contact, which has the potential to disrupt sleep.

Sleep allows the mind and body to rest and recover. Proper amounts and quality of sleep can improve memory, learning comprehension, and mood, while restoring muscles from exertion. The study of sleep helps to understand individual areas for improvement to optimize the results for patients struggling to sleep.

Piezo film is a thin, transparent film of PVDF (Polyvinylidene fluoride); it is a material with flexibility, low density, light weight, and mechanical toughness. The film can be made into a variety of thicknesses. It can be directly attached to the surface without affecting the mechanical movement of the mechanical parts. The piezo film has the advantages of wide frequency band, wide dynamic range and high voltage sensitivity.

Piezo film offers low acoustic impedance. Its acoustic impedance is closer to the acoustic impedance of water, tissues, and other organic materials. A close impedance match facilitates more efficient transduction of sound signals in water and body tissues.

Wearable devices are also used in sleep monitoring applications. By combining heart rate data and movement, sleep cycles can be tracked on personal devices to give users insight into sleep habits and performance. Digital altimeter sensors continue to develop and improve to survive conditions such as sweat exposure and electrical interference with the use of signal shielding.

