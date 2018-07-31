Specialty Resins Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2018 – 2026

The global specialty resins market was valued at US$ 7,408.75 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to register a stable CAGR of 5.1% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Specialty Resins Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.” The global specialty resins market is driven by rise in the demand from the building & construction industry. Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the global specialty resins market, due to increased number of construction activities in the region.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=46233

Growth of building & construction industry in Asia Pacific projected to drive market

Resins are used in a variety of applications, but their usage in the building & construction industry is high. Building & construction is one of the most rapidly expanding industries in Asia Pacific. Usage of specialty resins in adhesives, sealants, and coatings is essential to meet quality requirements of the building & construction sector in Asia Pacific. These resins have high resistance to temperature and excellent chemical resistance. Hence, a large amount of resins are anticipated to be used in the construction of infrastructure projects as well as residential and non-residential buildings in the near future. Improvement in standards of living, rise in the disposable income of consumers, and increase in urbanization are major factors fueling construction activities in Asia Pacific.

China accounted for a leading share of the construction sector in Asia Pacific in 2017. It was followed by India. Demand for specialty resins is anticipated to increase in the residential segment of the construction sector in the near future, due to growth in urbanization and rise in population. India is expected to be a rapidly expanding sector for building & construction during the forecast period, owing to rapid development of infrastructure coupled with government support. Countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore are estimated to offer significant growth opportunities to the specialty resins market in the next few years, owing to growth of infrastructure and commercial segments of the construction sector in these countries.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/specialty-resins-market.html

Expansion of automotive industry likely to offer attractive growth opportunities

The automotive industry is undergoing changes in accordance with changes in the consumer taste. The automotive industry relies heavily on coating technologies to protect critical auto components and impart a unique and stylish appearance. These coatings need to provide high performance expected by consumers, while also meeting increasingly stricter regulatory requirements for low VOC emissions.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com