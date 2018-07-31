Vessel Traffic Management System Market: 2018 Global Players by Saab AB, Thales, Rolta India, Frequentis, TERMA, Tokyo Keiki Inc, Japan Radio Co and Kongsberg by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The growing need to enhancing operational functionalities among various vessels traffic control systems and encouraging new operations, such as automatic vessel identification and remote control, has propelled the growth of advanced information management systems. However, integrating sophisticated communication system with the vessel traffic management system (VTMS) improves the accessibility of information at real-time about traffic and navigation conditions in specific areas which are necessary to forecast accidents and reduce the impact are major contributing factors for the growth of VTMS market..

The vessel traffic management system market is segregated into component, system, and end-user.

By component, the vessel traffic management system market is categorized into equipment, solutions, and service. The equipment of VTMS comprises sensors (which include a marine radar sub-system and automatic identification sub-system, communication and computer networks, operator consoles, servers, databases, and video walls). Solution sub-segment consists of sensor integrators, routing monitor, multi-sensor tracker, and electronic navigation charts. Furthermore, service sub-segment includes maintenance and operating services.

Key Players:

Some of the key players of Vessel Traffic Management System market include Saab AB (Sweden), Thales (France), Rolta India (India), Frequentis (Austria), TERMA (Denmark), Tokyo Keiki Inc. (Japan), Japan Radio Co. Ltd. (Japan),Kongsberg (Norway), L3 Technologies (U.S.), Transas (Ireland), Indra (Spain), Leonardo Finmeccanica (Italy), and Kelvin Hughes (U.K)

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the Vessel Traffic Management System market is categorized into four different regions, namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

North America and Europe are expected to have significant growth in the vessel traffic management system market through forecast period, owing to skilled technical workforce in the region. Italy, U.K, France, and Spain are the leading countries in the region. Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the VTMS market. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the leading countries. This is attributed to the rapid expansion of ports and increase in government involvement for coastal security in the region.

Segmentation:

The Vessel Traffic Management System Market is differentiated into component, system, and end-user.

By component, the vessel traffic management system market is segregated into hardware, solutions, and service. The hardware of VTMS consists of sensors (which include a marine radar sub-system and automatic identification sub-system, communication and computer networks, operator consoles, servers, databases, and video walls). Solution sub-segment consists of sensor integrators, routing monitor, multi-sensor tracker, and electronic navigation charts. Furthermore, services sub-segment consists of maintenance and operating services. By systems, the market is sub-divided into Port Management Information Systems, Global Maritime Distress Safety System, River Information Systems, and A to N Management & Health Monitoring Systems. By the end-user, the market is sub-segmented into commercial and defense.

Target Audience:

Research Firms.

Government Agencies

Vessel Traffic Management System Service Providers

Associations, Organizations, Forums and Alliances related to Vessel Traffic Management System

Service Providers

Solution Providers

Equipment Providers

Port Authorities

