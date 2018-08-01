Deep-draw specialist STÜKEN receives Innovation Award 2018

STÜKEN has been awarded first place in an independent study by business magazine Focus Money. The world leader in precision deep-drawn parts is among the winners of the Innovation Award 2018 in the category “metal industry”, making it one of Germany’s most innovative companies.

In its survey, the “Deutschland Test” institute, with the scientific support of the International School of Management (ISM), evaluated data from Germany’s 5,000 biggest companies. The evaluation was based on the following criteria: innovation, investment, research & development, new products and technology.

“We are delighted to receive this award. It is proof that our work generates value for our customers. As a technology leader, we continuously work to further improve our products and processes,” Nils Petersohn, Managing Director of Hubert Stüken GmbH & Co. KG, comments the award. “We regularly launch innovations on the market. Our latest research and development work is a process with which titanium can be formed in a particularly efficient deep-drawing process. The multi-stage cold forming process has made entirely new geometries possible, including long and slim tubes. This creates real benefits, especially for our customers in medical technology, for whom titanium is an important material”.