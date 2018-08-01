Does Invisalign Treatment Work For Over 40?

Invisalign Center Dubai

Villa 697, Jumeirah Road – Umm Suqeim 2,

Dubai,

UAE

Telephone: 800 1011 (toll free)

Orthodontists get asked this common question all the time. If there is a notion that it may be too late to have straightened teeth, the good news is that as long as the teeth are healthy, it is not too late to straighten them. In fact, choosing to have Invisalign treatment now will help prevent oral health problems including tooth loss, bad breath and bleeding gums in the future.

Being over the age of 40 with a mouth full of wires is hardly appealing. Many people assume straighter teeth automatically mean braces. However, this is not always the case. Invisalign treatment is an effective and discreet teeth straightening alternative for all ages. Regardless of age, the Invisalign process is similar in its treatment plan for all patients and will evaluate bones and gum tissue to ensure it is healthy and strong.

The patient’s orthodontist will evaluate bite alignment and straightening needs. Patients can discuss different treatment options to determine the best plan to suit their personal needs. The goal of Invisalign is to achieve a beautiful smile, improve confidence and ensure the gums and teeth remain healthy for years.

One concern adults may have with teeth straightening is that they don’t want to be in treatment for years. For instance, if treatment is required for minor bite and misalignment issues, the treatment will not take more than 12-18 months, sometimes lesser. If patients wore braces as teenagers, the treatment will be even less.

For patients over the age of 40 and attempting to straighten their teeth for the first time may find the entire process rather nerve wracking. Invisalign treatment from the Invisalign Center is non-invasive and painless, ensuring the patient feels comfortable from the start of the treatment until they have achieved a beautiful smile and straighter teeth.

The Head Specialist at Invisalign Center stated that, “Teeth straightening depend completely on the complexity of bite correction and crowding needs. We want patients to feel assured that our team will find you an efficient timeline to ensure the job is done properly and accurately.”

About Us

Invisalign Center Dubai is a dedicated center that offers state of the art facilities and advanced 3D CAD/CAM clinical technology. With a team of specialist doctors, Invisalign Center is committed to providing tailor made treatment for patients based in the U.A.E. For patients seeking teeth straightening options, Invisalign stands as the primary dental solution. The focus of the center is to ensure patients a healthy, beautiful and natural looking smile and be confident of the results. For more information, visit our website on https://www.invisaligncenter.ae/en/start-today/