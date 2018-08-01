Yardly Supplies a Wide Range of High-Quality Keter Outdoor Storage Boxes

Yardly supplies a wide range of high-quality outdoor storage boxes from Keter, a renowned storage solution brand across the world.

[LITHGOW, 1/8/2018]—Yardly, a distributor of outdoor storage solutions, supplies a wide range of Keter plastic outdoor storage boxes that are suitable for a vast array of storage needs. Keter is a leading manufacturer and marketer for resin-based household and garden consumer products.

Keter Outdoor Storage Boxes

Made from polypropylene (a highly durable thermoplastic polymer), Yardly’s Keter outdoor storage boxes are durable storage solutions for pool pumps, furniture, bicycles and other items stored outdoors. The storage units are weather-resistant with smart built-in ventilation, making sure their contents are kept secure and dry.

Yardly aims to supply products that enhance convenience for the user. Designed with two large doors or a sloped threshold, the storage box allows the user to roll items in and out of the bin with ease. Since outdoor storage boxes are offered in kit form, they eliminate the need for slabs or complicated assembly – even beginners can put the parts together.

The Range

With over 60 years on the market, Keter is a renowned brand of outdoor storage solutions with a number of prestigious international awards. Yardly’s range of Keter outdoor storage boxes include:

• Sumatra Outdoor Storage Box (in Chocolate, Rockwood Chocolate, Charcoal, Comfy Brown, Capri Grey and Novel Brown / Beige)

• Outdoor Storage Box (in Brushwood or Brightwood)

• Store It Out Outdoor Storage Box

• Store It Out Ultra

• Store It Out Midi

• Store It Out Max

• Patio Store

• Java XXL Outdoor Storage Box

• Grand Store

About Yardly

Yardly is fast becoming Australia’s leading distributor of outdoor storage and garden benches. The company has extensive knowledge of the needs of the consumers and hand-picked a selection of products that match the Aussie lifestyle. Each product from Yardly is competitively priced without compromising quality and durability, an excellent partner in storage solutions.

The Yardly team caters to customers nationwide. For more information about Yardly, visit their website at https://yardly.com.au/.