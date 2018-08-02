Brian Coester, CoesterVMS CEO, Speaks at R.I.C.A. Graduation Ceremony

ROCKVILLE, Md., June, 2018 – Brian Coester, CEO at CoesterVMS, was honored as the guest speaker at the Regional Institute for Children & Adolescents (R.I.C.A.) graduation ceremony for their senior class. The speech was centered around believing in yourself and working hard towards your goals.

“Trust yourself, believe in yourself, be yourself, stand up for yourself, and work your butt off. Be you, be different, and understand that a lot of people can speak into your life but they can not speak for you,” said Coester to the 2018 graduating class.

“We were honored to have Brian Coester there who has been an outstanding member of the Montgomery County School system for years. He spoke to the kids from experience, and we were glad to have him come,” said principal Josh Munsey.

The 2018 graduating class has a bright future ahead of them, with 15 graduates accepted into 4 year universities, 8 accepted into 2 year colleges, and 2 trade schools! RICA is a MCPS special education school for students with emotional disabilities, autism, specific learning disabilities, and other health impairments, serving Montgomery County and several counties in the state of Maryland.