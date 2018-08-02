CHAMPIONS OF CHANGE 2018

Let’s Discover & Build New India

The very next conference “Champions of Change 2018” is the willful venture of The Universal Post aligned with vision of our Hon’ble Prime Minister’s “115 Aspirational District Programme” as initiated by NITI Aayog.

The conference will house the superb minds and their aligned talks from both the ends of government and society to discuss, debate, conclude and finally disclose the issues that are important to eliminate heterogeneity, inter-state & inter-district variation that has been prevailed in India’s panoramic view. This also voices the main objective of The Aspirational District Programme.

The conference will acknowledge and reward the “CHAMPIONS OF CHANGE” from these “Aspirational Districts” who have been working ambitiously with the aligned vision and motto of our Hon’ble Prime Minister: “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas” to check and ensure the high living standard of the citizen and promote inclusive growth for all. This felicitation will put these champions in public light and exposure to empower & encourage them to carry on their good work and be the ideal inspiration for many others.

Because The Universal Post accepts the “Transformation of Aspirational District Programme” as the true demonstration of the vision underneath Inclusive Growth for all-“Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas” and the formation of a new and brighter India at 2022 with the continue efforts of our Hon’ble Prime Minister.

India is the future ground of widespread happiness and prosperity and its high growth trajectory is expected to lift millions out of poverty. However, a fact published in UNDP’s 2016 Human Development Index wherein India ranked 131 out of 188 countries, reflects presently the living standards of its citizens is not consistent and parallel with its rapid growth story. A keen look at the data reveals high heterogeneity in the living standards in India. There are significant inter-state and inter-district variations.

India can move ahead in the human development index if we continue our focus to uplift the districts which have shown relatively lesser progress in achieving key social outcome.

The ‘Transformation of Aspirational Districts’ initiative is a deliberate effort to fight back heterogeneity through a mass movement to quickly and effectively transforming these districts.

The Agenda of the conference is to provide a platform for various Ministers and Member of Parliament to showcase their good work and also “How the Aspirational District Programme is fulfilling the vision of our Hon’ble PM of New India @2022 & Inclusive growth for all “ Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas”.

The following are the list of chief guests who will attend the conference.

Shri Rajnath Singh [Hon’ble Minister of Home Affairs], Shri Nitin Gadkari [Hon’ble Minister Of Road Transport & Highways, Water Resources, River Development & Shipping], Shri Dharmendra Pradhan [Hon’ble Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Skill Development & Enterprenurship], Shri Ravishankar Prasad [Hon’ble Minister of Electronics & Information Technology], Shri Piyush Goyal [Hon’ble Minister of Finance and Railway], Shri Prakash Javedkar [Hon’ble Minister of Human Resources and Development], Shri J.P .Nadda [Hon’ble Minister of Health & Family Welfare], Shri Radha Mohan Singh [Hon’ble Minister of Agriculture & Family Welfare], Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi [Hon’ble Minister of Minority Affairs], Ms. Smriti Irani [Hon’ble Minister of Textiles], Shri Rajyardhan Rathore [Hon’ble Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Sports & Youth Affairs]and Shri Kiren Rijiju [Hon’ble Minister of State for Home Affairs].

Survey is available on our website www.championsofchange2018.com as well as other social media platform.

For further information you can also visit:- www.theuniversalpost.com