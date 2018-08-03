Browse the Web Safely from Your Mac

Golden Frog is proud to announce the launch of version 2.17.2 of its popular VPN software. VyprVPN allows you to browse the internet anonymously while also letting you get around annoying geographical browsing restrictions. Since it encrypts all data sent from your computer, it also allows you to connect to the web using any network, including unsecured public wireless networks. That’s great news if you regularly work on the move and need to carry out tasks like online banking or shopping. By connecting through a VPN, you can now do that safely without having to worry about snoopers managing to intercept data being sent between your computer and the local router. Even if they are listening in on the network traffic, AES-256 encryption guarantees that they’ll never be able to make any sense of it.

Unlike most VPN services, VyprVPN does not partner with any third parties. Your data only goes through Golden Frog’s servers. Connection is per app as well, which gives you more control and also allows you to choose which apps connect through the VPN and which ones don’t. Furthermore, there is also a kill switch that will automatically block all outgoing internet traffic if the VPN is disabled. This offers by far the strongest protection and also helps you make sure you never forget to turn on the VPN. You’ll also be able to choose from 70 different server locations, allowing you to browse the web as though your connecting from one of dozens of countries. No longer do you have to worry about local censorship laws and browsing restrictions whenever you’re travelling! Find out more by visiting https://www.goldenfrog.com/vyprvpn/mac.