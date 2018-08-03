Medication Management System Market Estimated To Expand At A Robust CAGR of 14.01%Over 2023

Competition Insights:

The leading competitors in the global medication management system are Dickinson and Company (CareFusion), QuadraMed Affinity Corporation, GE Healthcare, Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Becton, Talyst, LLC., McKesson Corporation and Omnicell, Inc.

The Medication Management System is segmented into:

Based on Software:

Computerized Physician Order Entry

Inventory Management

Administration Software

Assurance System Software

Clinical Decision Support System

Based on Mode of Delivery:

cloud based

on-premises

wed based

Based on End Users:

pharmacy

Hospitals

other end users

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The Global Medication Management System Market was estimated USD 0.84 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach USD 2.73 billion in 2023, registering a compound annual growth rate of 14.01%.

The role of the medication management software is to regulate Adverse Drug Events, maintain management and to furnish medicines.There has been scarcity of pharmacist and professional healthcares in recent times. Thus to overcome this condition there has been rise in demand of the medication management system.

The adaptation of IT in the healthcare sector for management services is one of the prime factors for the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in investments by the hospitals in order to upgrade or advance their management system and to reduce any errors related to management will drive the market growth.

Table of Contents:

1.Introduction

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Overview

4.Market Analysis by Regions

4.1.North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.2.Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

4.3.Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

4.4.South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and Rest of South America)

4.5.Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

4.5.1.Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2023)

4.5.2.UAE Market States and Outlook (2014-2023)

4.5.3.Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2023)

4.5.4.Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2014-2023)

4.5.5.South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2023)

4.5.6.Rest of MEA Market States and Outlook (2014-2023)

To be Continued…

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

North America has acquired the largest share and dominated the entire medication management system market. U.S. under this region has the largest market. The key factors for the growth of this region are adaptation of IT sector, improvisation of management services, and increase in number of prescriptions and rise in chronic diseases. The market in Asia-Pacific and Europe region will grow at a higher compound annual growth rate. Advancements in healthcare management technology and rise in patient pool is one of the prime factors for the growth in these regions.

