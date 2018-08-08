2018 High Temperature Insulation Materials Market – Industry Research Report, Market Share, Size & Revenue Assessment to 2024

High temperature insulation materials play a very important role in the various chemical process to retain loss of energy occurring through the surfaces of the containers. The thermal conductivity of the insulation materials depend on porosity, pore shape and size. The materials used in the insulation have a porosity of more than 40% to 90%. In extreme conditions, the porosity of the materials is maintained at 99%.

Key companies which lead the high temperature insulation materials market: Morgan Thermal Ceramics, Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co., Ltd., RHI AG, Mitsubishi Plastics Inc., 3M Company, Isolite Insulating Products Co. Ltd., Etex Group, Dyson Group PLC, Unifrax I LLC and Almatis GmbH. The company profiles include, business overview of the company, financial highlights, products and recent developments related to high temperature insulation materials market.

Other companies considered in the report for the market size estimation and competitive landscape section of the report include, Adl Insulflex Inc., Bnz Materials Inc., Cellaris Ltd., Cotronics Corporation, ETS Schaefer Corp., Hi-Temp Insulation Inc., Ibiden Co., Ltd., Insulcon Group, M.E Schupp Industriekeramik GmbH & Co., Pacor Inc., Par Group, Prairie Ceramic Corp., Pyrotek Inc., Rath AG, Skamol A/S among other companies.

Global High Temperature Insulation Materials Market by Type:

• Ceramic Fibers

o Refractory Ceramic Fibers – RCF

o Low Bio-Persistent Ceramic Fibers

o Polycrystalline Ceramic Fibers

• Insulating Firebricks (IFB)

o Acidic,

o Basic

o Neutral refractory bricks

• Calcium Silicate

o Lightweight

o Medium dense

o Dense

• Others

o Perlite

o Vermiculite

o Microporous materials

Global High Temperature Insulation Materials Market by Temperature Range:

• 600°C -1,500°C

• 1,500°C & Above.

Global High Temperature Insulation Materials Market by End users:

• Petrochemicals

• Ceramics

• Glass

• Aluminium

• Iron & steel

• Cement

• Refractory

• Metallurgy and other end users.