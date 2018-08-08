Coronary Stent Grafts Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2018 to 2028

Stents are small expandable tubes used to treat narrowed or weakened arteries in the body. In patients with coronary artery disease (CAD), coronary stents are used to open narrowed arteries and also help in reducing symptoms, such as chest pain (angina), as well as in the treatment of heart attack. Coronary stent grafts are used for transluminal implantation in coronary arteries or aorto-coronary bypass grafts for the treatment of acute perforation or rupture of coronary arteries as well as aneurysm of coronary arteries or coronary bypass-vein graft. Coronary stents are implanted in narrowed coronary arteries during a procedure called the percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) or angioplasty.

Coronary stent grafts are of various types, such as Bio-Vascular Scaffold (BVS), Bio-engineered Stent, Drug Eluting Stents (DES), Bare metal stents and Dual Therapy Stent (DTS). These different types of stents are used for various different purposes. The Bio-Vascular Scaffold (BVS) is a drug eluting stent on a dissolvable type of scaffold platform which can be absorbed by the body over time. A Bio-engineered Stent (antibody-coated stent), on the other hand, helps in speed up the cell lining of the artery (endothelialization), thereby promoting natural healing. The Drug Eluting Stents (DES) are coated with medication that is released (eluted) to help prevent the growth of scar tissue in the artery lining. This type of stent helps the artery to remain smooth and open, thereby ensuring good blood flow and reducing the chances of artery re-narrowing or restenosis. Bare metal stents are usually made from stainless steel and have no special coating.

Dual Therapy Stent (DTS) is the latest type of coronary stent. It is a first-of-its-kind stent therapy that reduces any likelihood of the re-narrowing of the artery as well as helps in the healing of the artery. It combines the benefit of DES with the benefits of bio-engineered stents and is the only stent to contain a drug with an active healing technology. These types of stents are usually made of metal mesh and are commonly called heart stents or cardiac or coronary stents.

Coronary Stent Grafts Market: Drivers and Restraints

Growing cases of coronary angioplasty (a treatment to widen narrowed sections of coronary arteries) is one of the key factors driving the demand for coronary stent grafts in hospitals, surgical centers and emergency rooms. The growth in the number of patients suffering from angina is leading to growth in demand for coronary angioplasty, which is driving the coronary stent graft market. Besides, due to less surgery time and low cost of surgery as compared to bypass surgery, coronary angioplasty is highly favored. The average cost of the Minimally Invasive Coronary Bypass Surgery in India is approximately $7000 whereas the cost of angioplasty in India for a single stent is around $ 2,745. However, the side effects associated with coronary angioplasty (PCI) might hamper its adoption rate. It has been observed that PCI itself tends to injure the artery walls and increases the risk of secondary obstruction. In fact, 21% of the PCI group required another stent within six months while 60% of the treated vessels required re-stenting. Thus, this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the coronary stent grafts market during the forecast period.

Coronary Stent Grafts Market: Segmentation

The global coronary stent grafts market can be segmented on the basis of type, material and end users.

Based on type, the global coronary stent grafts market is segmented as:

Dual Therapy Stent (DTS)

Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold (BVS)

Bio-engineered Stent

Drug Eluting Stent (DES)

Bare Metal Stent (BMS)

Based on material, the global coronary stent grafts market is segmented as:

Metal

Plastic

Based on end users, the global coronary stent grafts market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Emergency Rooms

Others

Coronary Stent Grafts Market: Overview

The global market for coronary stent grafts is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Metal coronary stent grafts are expected to be a dominant segment in the global coronary stent grafts market over the forecast period. Among all different types of coronary stent grafts, bioresorbable vascular scaffold type to hold significant share in the global coronary stent grafts market. The hospitals end-use segment is expected to contribute high share owing to increasing cases of patients suffering from angina.

Coronary Stent Grafts Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global coronary stent grafts market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to dominate the global coronary stent grafts market owing to growing number of patients suffering from cardiac or artery related disorders as well as the technological advancements taking place in the coronary stent grafts market. Europe to hold the second largest share in the coronary stent grafts market owing to direct presence of key manufacturers in Western as well as Eastern Europe. However, the market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to gradually increasing patient pool, low surgery cost in Asian countries, medical tourism and growing geographical reach of major players.

Coronary Stent Grafts Market: Key Participants

The global market for coronary stent grafts is a highly consolidated market. This market is specifically dominated by key players, such as Bentley Innomed GmbH, Abbott, Vascular Concepts and InSitu Technologies® Inc.

