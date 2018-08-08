Livestock Farm Equipment Market Report Explored in Latest Research

Animals that are raised in a farm for the production of commodities such as meat, eggs, wool, fur, leather as well as for labor are known livestock animals. The term livestock was initially used in the 1650-1660. In some periods since then, livestock and cattle was used interchangeably. However, today cattle is referred to domesticated bovines while livestock has a wider reference that includes chickens, horses, rabbits, pigs, camel, goats, and cows among others. The farming of commercial products from these animals is known as animal husbandry.

Livestock farm equipment products include milking equipment, grooming equipment, egg handling equipment, and feed equipment among others. Milking equipment is a pump like equipment used to automatically milk cows and goats. Grooming equipment include grooming kits, hoof trimmers and similar equipment. Egg handling equipment is used in poultry farms to sort and transport eggs within the farm. Feed equipment is used to dispense measured quantity of feed and water for the livestock. Tagging equipment are used to tag or label the livestock while the other equipment include products such as body belts, collars and other similar equipment used to maintain the livestock. These products are used in farms such as poultry farms, dairy farms and other such similar

Livestock Farm Equipment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Advancement in technology along with the developments in treatment of a variety of diseases in livestock drives the growth of the livestock farm equipments. The need for automation of a number of animal husbandry processes also drives the growth of the market. Furthermore increased demand for dairy products, leather goods and woolen products further ups the market growth. However, one of the major threats arises from the opposition from animal activist groups. Furthermore, increasing number of lactose intolerant population and the trend of conversion to vegetarians and veganism is slightly affecting the livestock farm equipment market growth.

Livestock Farm Equipment Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global Livestock Farm Equipment market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end users, and geography.

Based on product type, the global Livestock Farm Equipment market is segmented as:

Milking Equipment

Grooming Equipment

Egg Handling Equipment

Feed Equipment

Tagging equipment

Other Equipment

Based on end users, the global Livestock Farm Equipment market is segmented as:

Poultry Farm

Dairy Farm

Other Livestock Farm

Livestock Farm Equipment Market: Overview

The global livestock farm equipment is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Livestock farm equipment products have tough competition especially in the milking equipment and tagging equipments. The livestock farm equipments can be broadly classified based on the product type and end users. The livestock farm equipments based on product type include milking equipment, grooming equipment, egg handling equipment, feed equipment among others. The livestock farm equipments based on end users include poultry farms, dairy farms and other livestock farms.

Livestock Farm Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global livestock farm equipment market is segmented into viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant market in the global Livestock Farm Equipment market owing to technology advancements, and substantial adoption of these livestock farm equipments. The Livestock Farm Equipment market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to advancement of technology that is available at low cost when compared to the U.S.

Livestock Farm Equipment Market: Key Players

The global market for livestock farm equipment is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global Livestock Farm Equipment market are HID Global, Omnia Technologies, Murray Farmcare, Bob-White Systems, Pearson International LLC, Afimilk Ltd, Cal Tag, Inc., and Allflex Australia Pty Ltd among others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

