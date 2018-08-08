What is a Bitcoin Paper Wallet?

August 8, 2018

A bitcoin paper wallet is just the Bitcoin private crucial printed on a piece of paper. Get a lot more details about bitcoin paper wallet

Even though paper is a single distinct medium of holding the private essential there are other businesses that have incorporated them into physical coins, including Casascius.

Paper wallets are a type of cold wallet and basically a bearer instrument – whoever holds them has access to both the Bitcoin private essential and as a result the address.

So you may truly hand the wallet to somebody in lieu of payment – they would have to trust that you simply didn’t have another copy of it though and wouldn’t run off and devote the balance just before they could.

