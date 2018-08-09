iTech announces a partnership with a NY based healthcare and technology firm RAPID Healthcare Solutions, a division of ECC Technologies.

August 9, 2018 Tech 0

iTech Workshop, a Web-based PMS, Medical Billing/RCM software vendor announces its partnership with RAPID Healthcare Solutions where expEDIum Solution shall be offered under the name RAPID RCM to its existing client base and new clients.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*