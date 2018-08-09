Venture X’s Unique Combination of Coworking Spaces Will Help Franchisees Maximize Revenue

Venture X’s franchise business model for coworking spaces includes world-class training and marketing and operations support, ensuring the success of its franchisees.

[WEST PALM BEACH, 8/9/2018]—Venture X, citing data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), reveals that about 65 million Americans or 40 percent of the workforce will be freelancers, independent contractors, or entrepreneurs by 2020. The trend has led to a need for more coworking spaces that suit the current mobile workforce.

The franchise company remarks, “Many business models today are built on this collaborative model including transportation and vacation destination sharing. Venture X is at the forefront of this growing trend. Venture X’s unique combination of open space mixed with higher revenue private offices allows for higher income opportunities.”

The Future of Business

Venture X explains that coworking spaces are more than just shared offices. The company emphasizes that this concept is efficient and collaborative, encouraging fresh ideas and collaboration among workers.

The franchise business adds that this concept appeals not only to tech companies or startups because they also cater to working professionals, remote workers, freelancers, and groups from large corporations. The spaces feature a higher design level which is less professional and more playful.

Dedicated to the Franchisee’s Success

Venture X suggests that franchisees can get more revenue through hosting events. Providing extra services is another way for clients to generate more revenue. Apart from such recommendations, the franchise provider also sustains the franchisee’s success through a system that establishes progress.

The company’s attractive franchise model includes exceptional training as well as ongoing operations and marketing support. The coworking space franchise provider further shares that it will ensure a franchisee’s location receives the attention it requires for growth.

Venture X says, “This turnkey opportunity encompasses everything you need to launch your business, with expert guidance and support with you every step of the way.”

About Venture X

Venture X aims to unite the best business minds in the industry through collaboration. David Diamond, an entrepreneur and real estate investor, together with his son Brett Diamond, founded the franchise company in 2012 after they saw the potential of the coworking concept in propelling business success. Venture X is part of the United Franchise Group.

For more information, visit their website at https://venturexfranchise.com/.