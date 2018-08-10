The Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne Provides Counsel for Child Custody Cases

Parents going through divorce proceedings may seek experienced counsel from the Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne to build a strong case and protect their child custody rights.

[COLORADO SPRINGS, 8/10/2018]—The Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne offers a strong legal defense for parents fighting for their child custody rights while also undergoing divorce or separation proceedings. The law office ensures their clients are fairly evaluated and receive a child custody case.

Establishing a Positive Parental Relationship

Child custody cases that go to court require parents to present evidence establishing a positive relationship with their child. The Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne assists clients in proving their competence as a parent. This, in turn, helps them receive a favorable “parenting plan” or child custody agreement.

The firm’s proficient lawyers provide guidance on the advantages of hiring a court-approved third-party to evaluate parental relationships, as well. Moreover, the law office has a network of trusted and unbiased Child and Family Investigators and Parental Responsibilities Evaluators. Should the client file for a motion to have a third-party confirm competent parenting, these experts help maintain the objectivity of the evaluations.

Re-Evaluating Child Custody Agreements

The Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne provides assistance in cases of child custody modification, as well. Changes, such as a parent’s relocation, illness or disability, and drug or alcohol abuse, may lead to post-decree modifications. The office also handles child custody case modifications concerning military families, particularly for deployed or transferred military personnel.

The firm’s team of lawyers helps clients handle post-decree modification for a greater chance of resolving the custody dispute in their favor, whether it’s through mediation or in court.

About The Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne

The Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne is a Colorado Springs, CO-based law firm with more than 34 years of experience in representing clients and protecting their interests in court. The law practice specializes in family law, domestic relations, and divorce cases. The Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne works hard to provide its clients, most of whom are retired military personnel and spouses, a strong legal representation.

For more information or inquiries, visit their website at https://www.shaynelaw.com/.