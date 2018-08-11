Global Composites Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Key Players, Growth, Trends, Demand 2023

Composites Market Synopsis:

The global composites market was valued at over USD 76 billion in 2016. The market is anticipated to be driven by factors such as escalating aerospace & defense budgets, increasing construction spending, and rising demand for renewable energy such as wind power. A significant increase in consumption of plastic material in the automotive industry is set to uplift the market growth, specifically in developing economies. Owing to these factors the global market is anticipated to exhibit exponential CAGR of 8.59% over the forecast period.

Composites are extensively utilized in a number of applications including electrical & electronics, aerospace, automotive, marine, and oil & gas. Among these applications, aerospace & defense, and electrical & electronics are estimated to be the leading application segments of the global market. The market is expected to foresee rigorous innovations over the coming years to abide by residing standards and widen the current spectrum of application areas.

Receive a Sample Report Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5399

Composites Market Top Key Players:

BASF SE

SGL Carbon Company

Hexcel Corporation

DuPont

Honeywell International

Dowaska

Huntsman International LLC

Owens Corning

Global Composites Market Key Findings:

Market Research Future concludes that over the past few years, the global composites market has witnessed substantial growth and is set to witness an exponential volume CAGR of over 8%. Besides, the increasing usage of composites in automotive and construction industry, novel application fields such as wind energy and oil & gas are driving the industry growth at a rapid pace.

Global composites market is projected to reach USD 134.93 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 8.59% during the review period 2017-2023. The layup process was the leading technology segment and accounted for over 30% of the overall revenue share in 2016. It is expected to witness steady growth of 8.11% owing to its usage in intricate application requirements. Increasing demand for renewable energy in developed as well as developing economies is slated to uplift the consumption of composites in wind energy applications

Composites Market Regional Analysis:

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the global composites market in five different regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The North American market is further divided into the U.S. and Canada while the European market is segmented into Germany, Russia, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Poland and Rest of Europe. The Asia Pacific market is sub-divided into China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific emerged as the leading regional market driven by the strong performance of the end-use industries such as construction, automotive, and electrical & electronics. Moreover, the emergence of Southeast Asian countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia as manufacturing hubs is anticipated to bolster the consumption of various composite matrix at a significant pace.

Mexico emerged as the largest export market for the U.S. The comparative proximity of Mexico to the U.S. producers enables price competitiveness over other foreign players, with low logistics, communication costs, and lucrative service advantages such as shorter shipping times. Restricted Mexican competition and enhanced market access due to the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) have also provided an impetus to the U.S. industry’s competitiveness in Mexico

Full report on Composites Market report spread across 238 pages, profiling 15 companies and supported with tables and figures available @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/composites-market-5399