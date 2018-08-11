Global Spirometer Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

“INCREASING PREVALENCE OF COPD AND RISING GERIATRIC POPULATION ENABLES TO ACCELERATE THE GLOBAL SPIROMETER MARKET”

Orion Market Research (OMR) recently published a market research report on Global Spirometer Market. According to OMR analysis the global spirometer market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period (2018-2023). The global spirometer market has been segmented on the basis of product type, technology, application, disposable component and end-users. The report provides detailed & insightful chapters which includes market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, and geographical analysis.

Increasing prevalence of COPD is the major factor driving the global spirometer market. According to WHO, there were 251 million cases of COPD registered globally in 2016. It was estimated that 3.17 million deaths globally were occurred due to COPD in 2015. It was represented 5% of all deaths globally in 2015. Over 90% of COPD deaths occur in low and middle-income countries. COPD is expected to rise in future coupled with increasing aging population. The older people are mainly prone to the adverse health effects associated with respiratory disorders. The decline in respiratory function has been observed with the rising age and therefore, managing airways are required which leads the demand for spirometers. According to United Nations, in 2017, there were an estimated 962 million people are aged 60 or above. It represents 13% of the global population. Additionally, the population aged 60 years or over is rising with the rate of nearly 3%. Europe has the highest percentage of population aged 60 years or above which is nearly 25%. However, the ageing population is growing rapidly in other parts and hence by 2050, the number of ageing population globally is anticipated to be 1.4 billion in 2030 and 2.1 billion in 2050. This increasing prevalence of COPD coupled with ageing population is boosting the demand for spirometer as it is the most reliable way to test the lungs for asthma and COPD. This enables to understand the patient’s condition and further enables for the treatment. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the global spirometer market.

Furthermore, in June 2018, Henry Schein Medical introduced its new EasyOne Air spirometer. It is a new all-in-one solution for the testing of lung function that enables to potentially diagnose and improves recognition of COPD. It features a premium touch screen interface that enables medical professionals to easily enter data and navigate, as well as monitor real-time curves. Unlike most spirometers that need every day calibration to generate precise results, EasyOne Air utilizes TrueFlow, a calibration-free and resistance technology in order to ensure accuracy and remove potential errors. It also comprises wireless connectivity to a personal computer through Bluetooth that allows patients to monitor interactive software displays, including real-time graphs and animated incentive screens. As a result, it is expected to encourage adults and children for gaining maximum result through participating in a spirometry test. The additional features of this device comprise electronic medical record and data exchange connectivity. In April 2018, NuvoAir has introduced Air Next, a revolutionary home-use spirometer that enables users to measure the lung performance. It has a smooth design that suits into the hand palm. In addition, it can measure all the parameters that are recorded by medical professionals. Such technological innovations enable to boost the efficiency of the device and encourage the users to adopt for accurate diagnosis of the lung conditions.

