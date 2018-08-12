Vovance Announced to Offer Android App Development Services

On this occasion, a representative of the company announced that they will offer custom mobile app development services for Android devices. The company will benefit its clients with their expertise in Android development. The company has announced to offer Android app development services for all different android devices such as,

• Android Phone

• Android tablet

• Android TV

The spokesperson of the company announced that they are one of the best mobile app development companies that offer cost effective android app development services. The company has a team of highly skilled and experienced Android app developers that have developed hundreds of mobile apps for various Android devices. The team is well versed with following technicalities that are needed for custom android app development:

• All different versions and platforms of Android

• Firebase

• Android SDK

• Third party integration

• Android media APIs

• Map APIs

• Android Security Architecture

• And more

“Our mobile developers keep on developing various mobile applications for Android Smartphone and tablet. Furthermore, we arrange various workshops and training sessions for our android app development team so they can learn the best coding practices, latest tools and versions of Android and other technical stuff that can benefit our customers. We aim to offer nothing less than the best Android app development services to our clients all across the globe.”, shared spokesperson of the company.

According to the shared details the company offers a wide range of services as part of their mobile app development service for Android devices. The key offerings of the company are listed below:

• Consultancy

• Native android app development

• Custom android app development

• App development for cloud

• Android app customization

• Android app enhancement

• Android app bug fixing

• Android app upgrades

• Support

• Maintenance

• Migration

• And more

According to the shared details, this mobile app development company has catered a wide range of industries with its best in the industry android app development services. The company has experience of developing a wide variety of apps in Android.

• Business

• Utility

• B2B

• Education

• Hospitality

• Game

• Media and Entertainment

• Social Networking

• Chat

• M-Commerce

• Banking and Finance

• Logistics

• Real Estate

• Retail

• Location-based Apps

• Healthcare

• Travel and Tourism

• Virtual Reality

• Augmented Reality

• And more

About Vovance Inc

It is a multinational IT company. It has its operational branch in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India and a sales branch in the USA. The company offers custom web and mobile app development services along with many other client centric IT services. One of the offerings of the company is an Android application development service. The company shared more details about its offered android app programming services on its website here https://www.vovance.com/mobile-app-development.html